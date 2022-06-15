Originally, those funny folks at Pixar wanted to call their “Toy Story” character Lunar Larry — but settled on Buzz Lightyear. So their latest animated movie could’ve been called “Lunar” rather than “Lightyear.”
As they tell the story, Lunar Larry “sounded too wacky, so while trying to rechristen him we went through some space terms and the word ‘light-year’ came up, and the coolest astronaut name was Buzz Aldrin.”
Thus, “Toy Story” became the first computer-animated franchise. Counting “Lightyear” — the new CGI-animated film opening this week in theaters — there have been five related films plus a few direct-to-video and TV spinoffs.
You’ll recall that “Toy Story” is “based on the anthropomorphic concept that all toys, unknown to humans, are secretly alive, and the films focus on a diverse group of toys that feature a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear.”
Tom Hanks provided the voice of Woody; Tim Allen voiced Buzz.
The new “Lightyear” movie is a prequel. Think of it as “an origin story.” Here, we learn how a legendary Space Ranger came to inspire the toy that we first met in “Toy Story.”
Pixar sums up the plot pretty well: “He’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2-million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”
Buzz: “We’re being pursued by just a massive robot!”
You get the idea. A children’s adventure story.
The more surprising element of “Lightyear” is that Tim Allen did not reprise the voice. This time around, Chris Evans (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) takes on the persona of a test pilot who becomes a hero — and gets his own action figure as a result.
Peter Sohn (“Monster University”) voices Sox, Buzz’s robotic cat. James Brolin (“Capricorn One”) reigns as Emperor Zurg. Taika Waititi (“What We Do In the Shadows”) assumes the role of Mo Morrison. Dale Soules (TV’s “Orange Is the New Black”) does Darby Steel, an explosives expert. Uzo Aduba (also TV’s “Orange Is the New Black”) is cast as Alicia Hawthorn, Buzz’s commander. Keke Palmer (“Hustlers”) is Izzy, Alisha’s granddaughter.
And Major Timothy “Tim” Peake, a genuine European Space Agency astronaut and a former member of the International Space Station, provides the voice of ‘Tim from Mission Control’ with the definitive British accent.
Why isn’t Tim Allen continuing the role of Buzz Lightyear? The real answer is shrouded in corporate mystery. Pixar execs say, ““We needed a different voice … We needed some things that made it clear that this is not the ‘Toy Story’ Buzz. And that meant not even pursuing any inside jokes, like having an Easter egg with Allen’s voice or a credit scene with cartoon Buzz commenting on real-life Buzz.”
So one Buzz is real, the other’s a toy.
One way to distinguish between the two is a scene in the original “Toy Story” where Woody says to his friend: “You aren’t the real Buzz Lightyear! You’re an action figure! You’re a child’s play thing!”
And “Lightyear” is a cartoon about the fictional, but real, Buzz.
Confusing? Just shut up and enjoy the movie.
An odd bit of trivia: Even though Evans replaces Allen in this movie, the two share the same birthday, June 13. Yes, 28 years apart, but the same day.