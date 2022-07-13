“Point Break” — like “Endless Summer” — is a surfing movie. The title refers to a wave breaking as it hits a point of land jutting out from the coastline.
But also it’s an action crime film starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. Rotten Tomatoes describes it as “absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining.”
The plot: An FBI agent investigates a string of bank robberies by the “Ex-Presidents,” a gang of robbers who wear rubber masks of Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Lyndon B. Johnson. Suspecting that the criminals are surfers, the agent Johnny Utah (Reeves) goes undercover. Recognizing Utah as a former quarterback with a bum knee, the head of a surfer gang (Swayze) allows him to hit the water with them. When Utah recognizes a surfer who moons his friends as being one of the Ex-Presidents who moons his victims while leaving a bank, the chase is on — with Reeves riding waves, jumping over flood control channels, leaping out of airplanes without a parachute.
Spoiler alert: Yes, Utah get his man, but he allows him to surf the “50-Year Storm,” a ride with no return.
“Point Break” was originally going to be called “Johnny Utah.” Keanu Reeves liked the hokey title, the name reminding him of football stars Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana. However, the studio felt the title had nothing to do with surfing and changing it to “Riders on the Storm” after the famous Doors song. But Jim Morrison’s lyrics had nothing to do with the sport, so it eventually became “Point Break,” a familiar surfer term.
Two months before filming, Reeves, Swayze and co-star Lori Petty trained with former world-class professional surfer Dennis Jarvis on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Jarvis remembers, “Patrick said he’d been on a board a couple of times, Keanu definitely had not surfed before, and Lori had never been in the ocean in her life.”
Filming was quite a challenge. Swayze refused to use a stunt double for many of his surfing scenes, saying he’d never had one for fight scenes or car chases. He ended up cracking four of his ribs. However, Swayze did better with the skydiving scenes, making 55 jumps for the film.
“Point Break” was helmed by Kathryn Bigelow, who would go on to become the first woman to win the Best Director Oscar (for her 2009 Iraq War film “The Hurt Locker”).
“Point Break” could have easily been just another surfing movie with beefcake. Bigelow explains how she avoided that genre trap: “It’s just a matter of working within a construct that is familiar and then subverting it in order to re-examine it.”
Film critic Roger Ebert observed, “Bigelow is an interesting director for this material. She is interested in the ways her characters live dangerously for philosophical reasons. They aren’t men of action, but men of thought who choose action as a way of expressing their beliefs.”
“Point Break” is screening at Tropic Cinema as an entry in its School’s Out series. Keep in mind, this film is Bigelow’s 1991 paean to surf-soaked bromance — not the forgettable 2015 remake directed by Ericson Core.
Reeves has described his character as “a total control freak, and the ocean beats him up and challenges him. After a while, everything becomes a game. He becomes as amoral as any criminal. He loses the difference between right and wrong.”
Swayze felt that his character was a lot like him and that they both shared “that wild-man edge.”
The Washington Post noted that “A lot of what Bigelow puts up on the screen bypasses the brain altogether, plugging directly into our viscera, our gut. The surfing scenes in particular are majestically powerful, even awe-inspiring. Bigelow’s picture is a feast for the eyes, but we watch movies with more than our eyes.”
Time Magazine wrote, “So how do you rate a stunningly made film whose plot buys so blithely into macho mysticism that it threatens to turn into an endless bummer? Looks 10, Brains 3.”
My advice, put your brain into neutral and enjoy the ride. The adrenaline will surge like a high tide, the action sequences will suck you under, and you will find yourself drowning in a sea of mindless entertainment.