My writer friend Bill Craig (he writes everything from mysteries to science fiction to westerns) tweaked me to a movie on Hulu. He wrote, “You should really watch ‘Prey.’ It is the best of the ‘Predator’ movies to date!”
He’s right about that.
I’m sure you remember those “Predator” sci-fi movies. The franchise centered on humankind’s clashes with an intelligent race of extraterrestrial trophy-hunters. Nobody is safe from these clicking, near-invisible, thermal-visioned, deadly creatures.
The series began with “Predator” (1987), followed by three sequels — “Predator 2” (1990), “Predators” (2010) and “The Predator” (2018).
And now there is a prequel, “Prey.”
Director Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) says he “wanted to make this version of the Predator so much more feral and ferocious and animalistic.”
He indeed succeeded.
Note: There is also a parallel “Alien vs. Predator” franchise that combines the universes of the “Alien” movies and the “Predator” movies, but we will ignore that for now. I ignored watching them in the theaters, too.
The “Prey” tagline sets the plot up quite well: “They hunt to live. It lives to hunt.”
That pretty much describes this blood-soaked faceoff between Native American Indians and an Alien.
Set in 1719, in the Northern Great Plains, a young Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) sees a Thunderbird in the sky, not realizing it is actually a spacecraft bringing an alien Predator (Dane DiLiegro) on a hunting trip to earth. After Naru’s heart-pounding encounters with a mountain lion and a bear, she and her brother face off against this dangerous 7-foot-tall Predator. But not before it kills a number of Comanche and French fur traders.
Naru: “I don’t know that this thing can be killed.”
Taabe: “If it bleeds, we can kill it.”
Well, it bleeds green blood, as we soon discover.
Of course, you know how the story is going to end. But the hand-to-hand battles between Naru and the Predator guarantee it’s well worth the anticipation.
This is a great science-fiction action horror film. But make no mistake about it, this movie delivers a convincing theme of female empowerment.
“Why do you want to hunt?” she’s asked.
“Because you all think that I can’t,” she replies.
To the film’s credit, all members of the tribe are portrayed by real Native Americans.
Amber Midthunder (TV’s “Roswell, New Mexico”) stars as Naru, the young warrior who protects her tribe against the Predator. Amber is actually a tribal member at the Fort Peck Sioux and the Assiniboine Indian Reservation. She was born on the Navajo Reservation of Shiprock, New Mexico.
Yes, the film has a few gaffes. You won’t believe Naru’s boomeranging tomahawk. And historians will tell you the Comanche did not inhabit the Northern Great Plains — those were more likely to have been Crow, Blackfeet, Plains Cree, Ojibwa, Arikara or Sioux.
Nevertheless, Trachtenberg got enough right to more than please me. Everything has a sense of authenticity. And the predating of the earlier “Predator” movies with less technological opponents breathes new life into the storytelling.
As a result, “Prey” was the No. 1 Most Watched Premiere on Hulu.
Bill Craig replied to my email appraisal, “Glad you liked it! The young lady that starred is a formidable actress and I am sure we will see more of her.”
He’s right. A sequel is in the works.