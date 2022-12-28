Originally, “Puss in Boots” was an Italian fairy tale about an anthropomorphic cat who uses trickery and deceit to gain power, wealth and the hand of a princess in marriage for his penniless and low-born master.

The CGI “Shrek” films added Puss in Boots to its list of storybook characters that have included Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan, the Gingerbread Man, Rumpelstiltskin, Cinderella and yhe Three Blind Mice, to name just a few.

