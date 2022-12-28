Originally, “Puss in Boots” was an Italian fairy tale about an anthropomorphic cat who uses trickery and deceit to gain power, wealth and the hand of a princess in marriage for his penniless and low-born master.
The CGI “Shrek” films added Puss in Boots to its list of storybook characters that have included Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan, the Gingerbread Man, Rumpelstiltskin, Cinderella and yhe Three Blind Mice, to name just a few.
Antonio Banderas (“The Mask of Zorro”) provided the voice for the swashbuckling feline. His design was based on Zorro and Indiana Jones. The sword-bearing cat has been called everything from Diablo Gato to Stabby Tabby.
The character became so popular in the “Shrek” films that he got his own spinoff movie — “Puss in Boots.” Now it gets a sequel, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” It’s light-hearted computer-animated adventure movie, again starring Banderas as the eponymous cat and Salma Hayek as his sometimes girlfriend, Kitty Southpaw.
Other notable voices include Florence Pugh as Goldilocks; Olivia Coleman as Mama Bear; Ray Winstone as Papa Bear; and Samson Kayo as Baby Bear. You will also encounter John Mulaney as Jack Horner; Javier “Harvey” Guillén as a therapy dog; and Cody Cameron as Pinocchio.
Shrek and Donkey make a non-speaking cameo appearance, too.
The story is quite straightforward: After defeating a giant monster, Puss is accidentally killed by a bell. Upon waking, a doctor tells Puss he should retire, having used up eight of his nine lives. Instead, Puss decides to find a Wishing Star in order to get his lives back. This quest to locate a map to the Wishing Star involves facing down Death, battling with greedy Jack Horner and reuniting with Kitty.
Despite this meditation on the inevitability of death, the fanciful romp received a glowing 97% ranking from Rotten Tomatoes.
Kids will enjoy the adventurous nonsense. Adults will too.