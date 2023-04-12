R. M. Renfield, aetat 59. Sanguine temperament, great physical strength, morbidly excitable, periods of gloom, ending in some fixed idea which I cannot make out. I presume that the sanguine temperament itself and the disturbing influence end in a mentally-accomplished finish, a possibly dangerous man.”
That is the description of Count Dracula’s deranged, fanatically devoted servant who appears in Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic novel, “Dracula.” Renfield serves the infamous vampire in return for a continuous supply of insects to eat and the promise of immortality.
In numerous Dracula movies, Renfield serves as a minor character. He has been portrayed by actors such as Alexander Granach, Klaus Kinski, Tony Haygarth, Tom Waits and Peter MacNicol, among others. My favorite was Dwight Frye in Tod Browning’s 1931 film, “Dracula.” That’s the one with Bela Lugosi in the title role.
Now we have a turn by Nicholas Hoult in a new comedy-horror movie that focuses on this ghastly sycophant — “Renfield,” directed by Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”).
Nicholas Caradoc Hoult is a thirty-something English actor best known for his early role in “About a Boy” and his appearances as mutant Hank McCoy in Marvel’s “X-Men: First Class” and other superhero installments. You saw him recently as the foodie boyfriend in “The Menu.”
But Nick Hoult is not the mesmerizing draw to “Renfield.”
While the story may be told from his viewpoint, the one to watch is Count Dracula himself, that archetypical Prince of Darkness. In this case, Nicolas Cage.
Why be surprised? Always in need of money, one-time Oscar-winner Nic Cage will take most any role offered him these days. And with the luck of the draw, he sometimes comes up a winner. This is one of those times.
Not that “Renfield” is a great movie, even though it comes from Universal, the studio known for its great monster movies (“Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” “The Mummy,” “The Invisible Man,” et al.). But in Nic Cage’s hands this Dracula is a great role.
As one pundit observes, “Nicolas Cage has the kind of over-the-top appeal to thrive as Dracula.” He gives us a unique version of Count Dracula, one that could be “the most memorable of a generation.”
According to David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment, “There’s been a million Dracula stories, but I guarantee you have never seen this take on Dracula, or the notion that Renfield and Dracula are in a co-dependent relationship and that Dracula’s the ultimate narcissist. It’s one of those things that once you hear it, you’re like, ‘Ah, of course.’ You call someone a psychic vampire at work. You’re like ‘Oh, no, no. He is not only a psychic vampire, he’s the vampire.’ You play those dynamics.”
As Empire Magazine describes the movie, “It’s a horror-comic orgy of gore, with any number of bad guys torn to pieces, but occasionally pauses for poignant moments about the life Renfield lost by submitting to his master and unusual spins on vampire lore.” It delivers “self-aware humor and bloody thrills in equal measure.”
In this telling, Renfield, the tortured aide to Dracula, is forced to do his master’s every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, “he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.”
Nic Cage says, “The concept of Dracula, in itself, is a challenge. It’s been done so many times already. It’s been done very well and it’s also been done not very well. I certainly admire Christopher Lee and Frank Langella and Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman. But I wanted to see if I could bring something fresh to the character. And I also kind of always knew I had to do it at some point.”
As Dracula once said, “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.”