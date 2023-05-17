Yesterday I was talking with my old colleague Michael Patrick Hearn, author of “The Annotated Wizard of Oz,” a compendium of facts about L. Frank Baum’s book about a girl from Kansas who travels to the mythical Land of Oz.

Baum’s book was the basis for the classic MGM movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” which plays this week at the Tropic Cinema.

srhoades@aol.com