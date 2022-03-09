After my stint as publisher of Marvel Comics, I spent several years consulting for DC Comics. At that time DC’s headquarters was in New York City (now it’s in Los Angeles). In the reception area, there was a red telephone booth with a life-size statue of Superman bursting from it. However, my office was on a different floor, the one that had the life-size model of Batman.
Batman — sometimes known as the Caped Crusader — first appeared in 1939 in issue #27 of Detective Comics. Detective Comics is where the shortened DC comes from.
Unlike most superheroes, Batman — aka millionaire Bruce Wayne — has no super powers. Instead he relies on his detecting abilities, physical agility and rage-driven vigilantism. Yes, in truth, he’s a bit of a psycho. But on the side of good.
Back in the 1960s, Batman ruled the TV airways, a tongue-in-cheek version replete as Batman and his Boy Wonder took on exaggerated villains like the squawking Penguin and the grinning Joker.
In the Keaton-Clooney-Kilmer era of the ’80s and ’90s, he was a bit of a rich playboy, catching bad guys like a hobby.
And more recently, Christopher Nolan gave us his “Dark Knight” trilogy, a grim and gritty version. Christian Bale nailed the “I’m Batman” role.
Even Ben Affleck did a brief turn as Batman for Zack Snyder’s “Batman vs. Superman.”
Now director Matt Reeves (those “Planet of the Apes” movies) reboots the Batman franchise for Warner Bros., this time going darker still. Nearly three hours long, “The Batman” delivered blockbuster results with $128.5 million in domestic ticket sales for its opening weekend.
Starring Robert Pattinson (the vampire in the “Twilight” saga), this new superhero epic might be described as more a film noir akin to “L.A. Confidential,” but with a dark and drizzling “Blade Runner” sensibility.
“I wanted to do a ’70s noir detective story, like ‘The Conversation’,” says the director.
“I wrote the story, I wrote the script with Rob in mind. I wanted him to be my Batman …” Reeves says. But he was crushed when Pattinson signed on to star in “Tenet” because he thought it meant that the actor wouldn’t want to play Batman.
But it turns out Pattinson was a Batman fan.
“Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the Batman movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series,” says Pattinson. “I was always really looking forward to them coming out … I’ve always loved the character.”
Pattinson remembers “Batman Returns” as the movie he found the most “terrifying,” but considers it a masterpiece all the same. “I remember watching as a little kid and even watching it now it’s one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.”
So he wanted to put his own stamp on the franchise. Play it dark.
“The Batman” begins its story when Bruce Wayne is just starting out as a masked vigilante fighting criminals on the streets of Gotham City. A serial killer (Paul Dano) is stalking Gotham’s leaders, murdering them and leaving encoded messages for Batman. His signature is a question mark, which every comic-book fan knows is the symbol of the Riddler.
As we discover, Batman and Riddler are the yin and yang of vengeance, sharing a similar mission. Batman introduces himself in the movie with “I am Vengeance” — straight from the comic-book line, “I am vengeance. I am night. I am Batman.”
The movie takes the flooding of Gotham from the pages of the “Batman: Zero Year” comic book. The difference in this telling is that the Riddler is behind bars when the flooding occurs ... so how does he do it?
Zoe Kravitz joins in to solve the puzzle, donning tight leather as Catwoman (she also did the voice of Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie”). Colin Farrell (“Crazy Heart”) shows up as the Penguin, nearly unrecognizable under heavy prosthetics. Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) plays Commissioner Gordon.
Andy Sarkis (Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy) is cast as Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s butler. Earlier, Sarkis has appeared in such Marvel productions as “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Black Panther,” and “What If …?” And last year he directed Sony’s Marvel movie “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
Marvel vs. DC?
“I love both worlds,” Sarkis says. “I love the brightness and the boldness of Marvel stories. They’re all mythologies. And I do like the darkness of DC.”
“Even like five years ago, I was the last person I would think would be cast as Batman,” Pattinson admits. “I’m never normally in consideration for superhero parts at all … I don’t understand what it was about Batman, but I got really fixated on it and kept pushing my agent about it.”
He laughs, “My agents were like, ‘Yeah, you’re just not on the list for stuff.’ And I just totally, by fluke, get these two massive movies (‘Tenet’ and ‘The Batman’). And I’m like, ‘OK, am I on the list now?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re on the list now.’”