Saint-Omer is a section of northern France bordering the Dover Straits. It was named after a saint who brought Christianity to the region. This is where a Senegalese student is being tried for abandoning her 15-month-old child on the beach to be drowned by the tides. Rama is a literature professor who attends the proceedings in order to write about the case — sort of a female Dominick Dunne, if you will.
That is the précis of a 2022 Oscar-nominated movie, itself titled “Saint Omer.” It’s playing at Tropic Cinema.
“Saint Omer” was directed by Alice Diop, the well-known French documentarian (“La Tour du monde,” “Les Sénégalaises et la sénégauloise,” “La mort de Danton,” “Vers la tendresse,” etc.). This is her first feature film.
Diop’s switch to cinematic fiction has paid off. “Saint Omer” won two awards at the Venice film festival last year and is France’s entry for the Best International Feature at the Academy Awards, making Diop the first black woman ever to represent France in the Oscar race.
“I feel ambivalent about it,” she says. “For 15 years, I’ve been making films from the margins, with a political intention of filming those margins — the banlieue, people who have been silenced, because those are the people I come from. That’s my territory, my history.”
“Saint Omer” was inspired by the 2016 trial of Fabienne Kabou, 39, a young woman originally from Senegal, charged with killing her baby daughter Adélaïde by leaving her on a beach at Berck-sur-Mer.
Alice Diop attended the trial, fascinated by the story. “I went there under the magnetic pull of an obsession that for a long time I couldn’t put into words. There was this psychoanalytic and mythical dimension underlying the way she explained her actions. She said: ‘I laid her on the sand, thinking the sea would carry her body away.’ Somehow that put the horror of the crime to one side: I was hearing something else. I found myself making up a story more beautiful, perhaps more acceptable than the real one, about a woman offering her child to a sea which could care for her.”
Kayije Kagame (TV’s “L’invité) is cast as Rama, the stand-in for Alice Diop herself. Guslagie Malanda (“My Friend Victoria”) takes on the role of Laurence Coly, the movie’s version of Fabienne Kabou.
“I didn’t want Guslagie to imitate Fabienne,” says Diop. “She takes Laurence in a more human, tragic direction — she’s much more empathic than the real Fabienne Kabou, who stayed extremely cold throughout the trial.”
Although technically a courtroom drama, Diop doesn’t see it as a trial movie. “The question of whether Laurence is guilty is not important,” she insists. “It’s a film about character.”
One moviegoer observed: “I wondered why the story doesn’t reveal the end result of Laurence’s trial. Then I realized that’s not the point. It’s about the moments between Rama and her mother and Rama becoming a mother.”
Another noted that the film is about “unloved daughters of broken mothers.”
Diop considers “Saint Omer” to be a political statement about the complexities of being a Black woman and the pressures of motherhood.
She says, “This was an opportunity to create a portrait of a Black woman in all her complexity as I have rarely seen in film or read in literature, which is something I miss a great deal. I didn’t make this film particularly to deal with the subject of infanticide. It was to create these powerful characters that defy the imagined projections that people stick to when seeing Black women on screen.”
Diop points out that the movie is loosely based on Euripides’ Greek tragedy “Medea.” She’s the mythological figure who kills her own children.
Despite its pedigree, I would think “Saint Omer” would be a difficult movie for mothers with young children.