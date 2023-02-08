Saint-Omer is a section of northern France bordering the Dover Straits. It was named after a saint who brought Christianity to the region. This is where a Senegalese student is being tried for abandoning her 15-month-old child on the beach to be drowned by the tides. Rama is a literature professor who attends the proceedings in order to write about the case — sort of a female Dominick Dunne, if you will.

That is the précis of a 2022 Oscar-nominated movie, itself titled “Saint Omer.” It’s playing at Tropic Cinema.

srhoades@aol.com