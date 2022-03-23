Remember those old romantic adventure movies like “Romancing the Stone” and “American Dreamer”? They usually involve a frustrated romance writer who gets caught up in a barely-catch-your-breath plot with a rugged he-man savior. Oil and water to begin with, but you know how they end up.
“The Lost City” is one of those.
Originally titled “The Lost City of D,” the film’s name was shortened by co-directors/writers Adam and Aaron Nee to avoid any confusion with “The Lost City of Z,” the jungle-exploring movie that it’s parodying.
Sure, “The Lost City” — now playing in theaters — is a familiar retread, but it works. The Nee Brothers put enough spin on the theme to keep it fresh and entertaining. As RogerEbert.com puts it, the Nees “understand exactly what their audience wants — much like a good romance novelist might — and deliver an undeniably charming … romantic romp.”
Credit the casting for pulling it off.
Sandra Bullock (“The Blind Side,” “Miss Congeniality”) is perfect in the Kathleen Turner-JoBeth Williams role of the burnt-out romance writer. And Channing Tatum (“21 Jump Street,” “White House Down”) is exactly what’s needed for the hero, a handsome-but-dumb bodice-ripper cover model in the Fabio mode.
Toss in Daniel Radcliff (all those “Harry Potter” movies) as a crazed billionaire explorer who believes that the Lost City of D described in our writer’s books is real, leading him to abduct her in order to find the secret location.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”) joins in as the writer’s brash book editor. Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Troy”) offers up a fitting cameo as the cover model’s meditation guru, the guy who helps him mount an ill-advised expedition to save our kidnapped scribe. And Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”) briefly shows up as the model’s brother. Patti Harrison (“Together Together”) plays their sister.
It’s a familiar romp, retooled for a modern-day audience. But even those older fans of “Romancing the Stone” will like this jungle adventure, like revisiting an old friend.
As the saying goes, “Everything old is new again.”