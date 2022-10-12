Take your pick: “Scream,” “Scream 2,” “Scream 3,” “Scream 4,” or “Scream 5.” Soon, even a “Scream 6.”
All are designed to scare you — with a wink and a nod.
More than 20 years old, these films have masterfully stood the test of time.
The “Scream” movies started as the brainchild of Kevin Williamson, a writer/director/producer known today for TV’s “Dawson’s Creek” (1998-2003) and “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-2017).
Although starting out to become an actor, he took a screenwriting class at UCLA, which led to a script with the working title “Scary Movie.” It was about students had seen too many classic horror movies (e.g., “Halloween,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and knew all the clichés. Miramax bought the script for $400,000. Directed by Wes Craven (“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” etc. — the man who had made many of those aforementioned horror flicks) Williamson’s film was renamed “Scream.” It became a hit, pulling in $173 million in ticket sales. And Williamson won a Saturn Award for Best Writing.
Aside from Williamson’s other projects, he also managed to crank out the scripts for “Scream 2” and “Scream 4,” and help executive produce several in the series.
Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette have all starred in the first five films. So has Roger L. Jackson, who voices the various Ghostface killers. Cox and Jackson are slated to come back for the sixth outing. Other actors (Jamie Kennedy, Lev Schreiber, Skeet Ulrich, Hayden Panettiere, et al.) have made in-and-out appearances in the series.
A number of other stars have made cameos in the series (Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowen, Henry Winkler, Tori Spelling, Jada Pinkett, Sarah Michelle Geller, Emma Roberts, Omar Epps, to name a few).
As you know, the story follows Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and her struggle against a succession of murderers who adopt the guise of Ghostface. She receives support from the town policeman (Arquette), a tabloid reporter (Cox), and a film geek (Kennedy) as she avoids the slasher du jour.
The ever-changing-but-always-the-same killer wears a mask depicting Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” painting — hence the films’ title.
“Scream” and “Scream 2” were credited with revitalizing the horror genre in the late 1990s by “combining a traditional slasher film with humor, characters aware of horror film clichés, and a clever plot.”
“Scream 3” was accused of becoming the very thing the first two films parodied. “Scream 4” and “Scream 5” were seen as a return to form.
Fans identify with the film(s) because of its self-referential approach to horror — that the audience was “in on it” … even if viewers (and Sydney) didn’t know the identity of the knife-wielding murderer hiding under the mask and cloak.
Critics have been analyzing “Scream” for the past 20 years. Many see the film as a metaphor and commentary on depression and isolationism. They note that Ghostface is a physical representation of depression. They mention how the setting reinforces the themes of isolation throughout the movie — the familiar small town of Woodsboro where frightening things like this aren’t supposed to happen.
The word metafiction is used a lot. Tongue-in-cheek humor is intermingled with the fear of everyday occurrences (the ringing of a phone, being home alone in the middle of the night).
The films’ use of archetypes is well played (the virgin/final girl, the athlete, the whore, the fool, the scholar). But more than just symbols, we empathize with these characters. And the red herring that we know is there to mislead us, fools us by being true.
“Scream” and “Scream 2” have received a great deal of critical acclaim for their deconstruction of the horror genre. The clever twist in the series is that Sidney and her friends are able to use their knowledge of the conventions and clichés of the horror film genre to survive.
Roger Ebert described the “Scream” films as “playing movie trivia with a psychopath.”
With Halloween coming up, you will encounter many revivals of the “Scream” movies. Enjoy them, knowing you’re a little smarter about slasher films than the first time you saw these movies.