I have an original recording of Paul Robeson singing “Ol’ Man River.” It was a given to me by his son, Paul Robeson Jr. They looked quite a bit alike, tall and imposing. But the father had the voice.

At the time, Paul Robeson Jr. and I were talking about producing a one-man stage show about his father. Kinda like Stuart Whitman doing Truman in “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry” or Hal Holbrook in “Mark Twain Tonight” or Brian Gordon Sinclair doing “Hemingway on Stage.”

srhoades@aol.com