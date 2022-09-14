While at Marvel Entertainment I hired two comic book legends (Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada) to create a new line called Marvel Knights. To start with, I gave them four little-used superhero characters to revamp — Daredevil, Black Panther, Inhumans and Punisher.

To launch “Daredevil,” we hired Jimmy and Joe’s buddy, Kevin Smith, to write the first eight issues.

srhoades@aol.com