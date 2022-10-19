I used to consult with Grupo OPSA, publisher of Honduras’ largest newspaper La Prensa. The company also published magazines (Estelo, H — Hombre, Motores, Navidad Ideas, etc.), slick periodicals that had a wide distribution throughout Central America.
My trips there were well-guarded, in that Honduras has been called the “Murder Capital of the World.” Armed guards were everywhere. When I worked at the El Salvador office, a man with a pistol stood at the door to prevent my being kidnapped.
All the people I met were very nice. But they did not want to talk about their governments, or criminality or dangerous gangs.
One of the countries served was Nicaragua.
That country is the setting for a new movie titled “Stars at Noon.” Directed by Clare Denis (“Beau Travail,” “Both Sides of the Blade”), this balmy spy thriller is based on the 2000 Denis Johnson novel of the same name.
While the novel took place during the Nicaraguan Revolution, the movie has updated the story to the present-day pandemic era.
In it, we meet a promiscuous young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) who finds herself stranded in Nicaragua. She meets a mysterious British oilman (Joe Alwyn) who may offer her a chance to get out of the country, but he may be in more danger than she is. The lovers find themselves caught up in a perilous web of lies and conspiracies.
The MacGuffin here is a SIM card with stolen information.
As one moviegoer describes it, “The walls are closing in around our beleaguered leads, so they might as well pour a drink, light up a smoke and enjoy that even closer proximity.”
Yes, this is a romantic intrigue that almost replaces the “thrill of the chase with thrills of the flesh.”
Denis saw the novel as “as a love story between two people who would not have met were it not for the revolution.” She adds, “It’s also about the fear and the terror of love, the fear of failure.”
Denis’ instinctive film-making style has been likened to improvisational jazz. “Each film is like a new territory,” she says. “It’s good to get lost and choose a path along the way. It helps me not to be afraid, and it gives me more possibilities to find a way.”
Often described as “an auteur,” the French filmmaker is all but worshiped by her cast.
“Her set is unlike any other I’ve been on,” says star Alwyn.
“I would have mopped the floor in a Claire Denis film,” says former wrestler Nick Romano (“Kimura”), who plays a key secondary role in “Stars at Noon.”