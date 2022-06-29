Even villains have to start somewhere. And this week we get a look at the childhood of Gru, that “Despicable Me” bad guy who is voiced by Steve Carell in all those animated Minion movies.
You remember the Minions — those cute little critters who look like yellow lemon drops and assist Gru in all his bumbling plans for world denomination.
This latest outing is appropriately called “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” It’s the fifth entry in that popular film franchise.
In addition to the return of Carell as Gru and Pierre Coffin as the grumbling voices of the Minions, you’ll encounter a star-studded cast: Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Hanson, Michelle Yeoh, Lucy Lawless, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Brand, RZA and Julie Andrews.
Here, we meet the 12-year-old Gru, a youthful megalomaniac who aspires to join a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6. As it happens, the gang has just ousted their leader (Arkin), making room for a new member. The new leader (Hanson) takes in the kid, but things don’t go well for Gru. He steals a jewel from the Vicious 6, thus becoming their sworn enemy.
Yes, our boy Gru’s going to need some help to survive. But this being a prequel, we know that he does!
It’s fun watching as Gru meets the Minions … and as he and his loyal followers “build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions.”
The movie’s release was delayed by two years due to the COVID pandemic. Back in 2020, Lego released games supporting the movie and MacDonald’s offered Happy Meals featuring the Minions. But all that ground to a halt.
Now, with the movie’s release, the promotion starts all over again, with Mattel entering into a 3-year deal to produce merchandise based on the film. And hours of television tie-in ads with companies like Liberty Mutual.
The challenge, of course, is to get people back into theaters. The plan should work. People like those cuddly, gurgling Minions (Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto being the main ones in this movie).
Matter of fact, I have three toy Minions sitting here on my bookshelf as I write this review.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was directed by Kyle Balda (“Despicable Me 3,” “Minions”), co-directed by Brad Ableson (“The Simpsons”) and Jonathan del Val (“The Secret Life of Pets” films).
But Carell’s funny voice remains the star of the show. A blend of Spanish, German and French, he describes it as “Europeanish.”
“The reason I actually do that voice is because it’s the voice that made my kids laugh,” Carell says. “When I went in before I did my first taping, I said, ‘Hey, guys, (Gru voice) what do you think of this?’ And they’re like, ‘That’s the one, just do that.’ ”
So he did.
You’ve seen Carell in everything from that silly “40-Year-Old Virgin” comedy to the more serious “Little Miss Sunshine,” from TV’s improvisational “The Office” to episodic “The Morning Show.” You may even remember his early days as an intrepid correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”
Trying to choose between a career as a doctor or lawyer, Carell was encouraged by his parents to try acting. He started out as a performer for Second City, the Chicago Improv troupe. Stephen Colbert was his understudy at the time. Over time, being funny gave way to more serious roles.
Carell confesses he’s “not much of a jokester,” finding it hard to keep up with the quips of goofball actors like Will Farrell, David Koechner or Chris Parnell. He describes himself as “a bit of a bore.”
Nonetheless, audiences can’t get enough of his funniness. As one blogger put it, “Steve Carrell seriously has what I think is some of the best delivery and comedic timing abilities of any modern comedians, to the point where it’s arguably truly perfect.”
And Carell was recognized as “America’s Funniest Man” by Life magazine.
That’s why “Despicable Me 4” is now in production.