Fool me once, as they say. The 1993 live-action “Super Mario Bros.” film was a critical and commercial failure, so why bother with another movie based on the popular video game?
But no, they didn’t listen to me.
To wit: An animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was released a few weeks ago and it was a big hit.
In fact, the movie has grossed $693 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2023. And it has set the box office records as the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film, as well as being the highest-grossing film based on a video game.
Wow! Score one for Nintendo (along with Illumination and Universal Pictures).
That’s why I feel obligated to circle back and take a look at “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” You will find it playing in local theaters.
Directed by Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic, the movie delivers a great voice cast: Chris Pratt (as Mario, a struggling Italian-American plumber), Charlie Day (as Luigi, Mario’s timid younger brother who gets lost), Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach, Mario’s love interest), Jack Black (as Bowser, the villainous king who rules the Dark Lands), and Seth Rogen (as Donkey Kong, that large anthropomorphic gorilla).
Having recently started a plumbing business in Brooklyn, Mario and his brother discover a manhole leak and go underground to fix it, but are sucked into a Warp Pipe and separated. So Mario embarks on a quest to save his brother.
Unlike the Nintendo video game, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is not interactive. You just travel vicariously along with Mario, unable to control any of the actions. So it’s more like being an onlooker crowding around an arcade video game console rather than being an actual player.
Movie historian Bill Dever sums it up this way: “In the past, movies based on video games have frequently stumbled. ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Mortal Combat’ and the original ‘Super Mario Brothers’ were, at best, ho-hum. Finally, however, Marvel is beginning to show rough around the edges, and the audience which remembers the glory days of comic books has, in some ways, retreated to streaming as they get older. As a result, we have a new generation of movie-goers, a new group with ‘Super Mario’ and other video game titles entrenched in their cultural memory.”
With the strong box office for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — and the movie’s acceptance in spite of poor critical response — Nintendo has become “keenly aware” of the potential of its intellectual property. As a result, the brand is hot and more productions are in the offing.
Cue the Donkey Kong victory music!
