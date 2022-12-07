National Lampoon was a humor magazine (1970 to 1998) that was a spinoff from the Harvard Lampoon. I knew some of its regular contributors — Brian McConnachie, Tony Hendra, et al. Also I knew co-founder Matty Simmons.

Projects using the “National Lampoon” brand name continue to this day. Among its notable movies are “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) and those National Lampoon “Vacation” movies (1983, 1985, 1989, 1997, 2003 and 2015).

