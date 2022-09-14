Ary de Resende Barroso’s samba song “Brazil” has been performed by such diverse singers as Bing Crosby, Harry Belafonte, Paul Anka and Dionne Warwick. And it has been featured in such films as Walt Disney’s “Three Caballeros,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Notorious,” Busby Berkeley’s “The Gang’s All Here” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Brazil” was also the title (and theme song) for Terry Gilliam’s 1985 dark satire. This week, that movie is getting a screening at Tropic Cinema.

