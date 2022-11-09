I remember the Automats. There was a Horn & Hardart across the street from Grand Central Station. When I first worked in New York City I would often stop by for a tuna sandwich or a slice of lemon meringue pie.
Easy, quick, cheap.
The Automat’s wall looked like rows of post office boxes. However, it was more of a giant vending machine, where coins opened the little doors giving access to the food showing through a tiny window. Shadowy figures moved on the other side, immediately refilling each empty slot in the rotating food drum with a fresh slice of pie or a dish of macaroni and cheese or hot meatloaf the moment you walked toward a nearby marble-topped table.
As a later advertising campaign promised, “It’s not fancy, but it’s just good.” A reminder that Horn & Hardart was fast, but not fast food. It’s coffee was so good, the company eventually lost money on every cup. Despite many Automats being “art deco cathedrals,” the eateries distanced themselves from high-end restaurants with the slogan, “You can’t eat fancy.”
Horn & Hardart was a venue where anyone could feel comfortable and well-fed, whether working-class stenographers or society matrons in fur-coated coats, high-paid executives or lingering bums. “A panorama of metropolitanism commingling over coffee and Salisbury steak,” the New York Times once described the Automat.
W. Wilson Goode, Philadelphia’s first Black mayor, observed that Horn & Hardart was “a nice place where African Americans could go and feel dignified.” Old photographs picture families of Asians having dinner. Carl Reiner rhapsodized about having breakfast there most days.
First-time filmmaker Lisa Hurwitz and writer/editors Michael Levine and Ralph help us fondly remember those odd automated restaurants. They even produced a fascinating documentary titled “The Automat.”
This cinematic offering opens B’nai Zion’s 2022-2023 M3M Film Series on Monday, Nov. 14. Sponsored by Diane and George Dumigan, admission at the synagogue is free.
Comedian Mel Brooks acts as our unofficial guide. An array of people — Elliot Gould, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Carl Reiner, among others — join him in the documentary to share their memories. It’s both a history lesson and a trip down nostalgia avenue.
Joseph Horn and Frank Hardart opened their first fast food service restaurants in Philadelphia and New York in 1888. At the height, there were more than 40 Horn & Hardart Automats in New York City. The last one closed in 1991.
This combination of straightforward history and personal anecdotes make the film “a wistful ode to a bygone era” that “wins us over with humor and a pointed touch of melancholy.”
Howard D. Schultz, founder of Starbucks, credits the magic of Horn & Hardart as the inspiration for his ubiquitous coffee chain. In fact, Schultz’s autobiography is dedicated to “the Automat.”
The most surprising detail — not revealed in the film — is that director Lisa Hurwitz has herself never been to an Automat. “The last one closed the year after I was born … I found out about it in my college library, just reading. I was very interested in cafeterias, so I was trying to understand the history of cafeterias in America and that’s when I came across Horn & Hardart.”
She adds, “The initial appeal was that, to me, Automats were the coolest cafeteria of them all. I loved my school cafeteria and ate there constantly and had wonderful experiences – not just with the food … I made friends there; it was a welcoming space, and I would hang out there a lot.
“When I came across the Automat, it was this really cool concept. When I saw it was prominent in pop culture, I realized it was a big deal…I didn’t know what I was doing, but I thought I should figure out how to make a movie because this is too good, and this story is preserved so well.”
The film features an original theme song titled “(There Was Nothing Like a Cup of Coffee) At the Automat” written and performed by Mel Brooks. It captures the essence of Horn & Hardart, where a cup of coffee used to cost five cents, pouring from a silver dolphin spout.
And, most appropriately, this documentary is being distributed by A Slice of Pie Productions.
Ah yes, I remember the Automat’s coconut custard pie. As Mel Brooks says, “It was made in Heaven.”