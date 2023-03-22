A kaftan or caftan is a robe or tunic that has been worn by a number of cultures around the world for thousands of years. These are popular garb in Morocco.

The Blue Caftan” (French: “Le Bleu du caftan”) is a 2022 Arabic-language film directed by Maryam Touzani. It was chosen to represent Morocco in the 2023 Oscars shortlist in the International Feature Film category.

