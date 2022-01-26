The Coen Brothers (Joel and Ethan) are fascinated with storytelling — so fascinated that their movies have jumped from genre to genre.
Look back over some of your favorites: “Blood Simple” was a neo-noir crime story. “Raising Arizona” was absurdist comedy. “Miller’s Crossing” was a gangster pic. “O Brother Where Art Thou” was mythology retold. “Intolerable Cruelty” was a war-of-the-sexes rom-com. “Burn After Reading” was a spy story. “A Serious Man” was a dramedy that Woody Allen would have been proud of. “True Grit” was a western remake. “Inside Llewyn Davis” looked at the ‘60s folk music scene. “Hail, Caesar” was a comedy about Hollywood’s Golden Era. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” was an anthology western film.
Many of their undertakings have become classics unto themselves — “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “No Country for Old Men.”
They often feature a repertoire cast, familiar faces like John Turturro, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, George Clooney, Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, et al.
At least nine of their films have featured Frances McDormand, Joel Coen’s wife. She has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning Best Actress with three of them.
Working their way through all those multiple genres, it was only a matter of time until the Coen Brothers (or one of them) got to Shakespeare.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” for instance.
Joel Coen tackled this one on his own, without Ethan.
He says he saw it as a crime thriller. “It’s amazing how this play prefigures 20th-Century pulp noir tropes,” he says.
“In addition to being one of the greatest writers in the English language, Shakespeare was a writer of popular entertainment,” he points out. “That’s what these plays were about, and this particular play prefigures so many tropes of American popular entertainment, dramatic and literary entertainment and pulp entertainment. It’s a couple, plotting a murder. That essentially is American pulp noir fiction. That’s James M Cain, another writer we’ve always been fascinated with, and then, there are witches in this. There are elements of a horror movie in this.”
The stark, minimalist black-and-white cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel presents the actors moving across stage-like settings where light and shadows form the boundaries — foggy landscapes, perspective-framed castle hallways, rows of arched windows, bleak images. Yet, it is filmed in motion picture style, with close-ups and angles and composition.
According to production designer Stefan Dechant, “Coen wanted to embrace that the text was written as a theatrical experience, but that he wanted a distinctly cinematic interpretation of that theatricality.”
And unlike stage performances, the actors don’t have to enunciate their lines with booming voices. They can speak with subtly and nuance, sound picked up by the audio technicians.
Thus, an audience can concentrate on the storyline, the words, the actors’ interpretation.
For this telling, Joel cast Denzel Washington in the title role — Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, the ambitious Scottish lord who aspires to be king based on the prophecy of three witches. We know how that turns out.
Washington has done Shakespeare before. In 1979, he was in a stage production of “Coriolanus” that featured Morgan Freeman and Keith David. And in 1993, he played the role of Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh’s big-screen adaptation of “Much Ado About Nothing.” But he’d never even seen a performance of “Macbeth” before taking on this challenge.
However, he knew one thing: “You can’t bring Shakespeare down to your level — you have to come up to this level,” says Washington. “It’s a standard that your ordinary chops ain’t enough to get you over!”
Frances McDormand, of course, takes on the persona of Lady Macbeth, the scheming wife who drives herself mad with her guilt.
“The first thing that got me hooked on being an actor the rest of my life was the sleep-walking scene,” she said of Shakespeare’s guilt-ridden murderess Lady Macbeth, who can never wash the blood from her hands.
Joel Coen took on this film alone because his brother had decided to take a break from movies.
“If I was working with Ethan, I wouldn’t have done ‘Macbeth,’” he said. “It would not be interesting to him.”
But it will be to you.
This classic tale of ambition, destruction and magic has been translated before into many films, television shows and plays. But this version is what you’ll wish your high-school introduction to the works of Shakespeare had been.
I’m reminded of that line: “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage …”
That does describe this movie. With a run time of one hour and 45 minutes, this walking shadow struts more than an hour on the stage. And there are no poor players here.
If you haven’t already watched “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on the Apple+ streaming video platform, you can catch it in theaters too.