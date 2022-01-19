Maybe you’ve read the comic book “The Secret Service“ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons — maybe not. But likely you’ve seen the movie spinoffs, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017), both starring Taron Egerton as a newly recruited British spy and Colin Firth as his mentor.
The two films were stylized comedy-action adventures with a high body count and precisely staged fight choreography.
The Kingsman (the conceit goes) is “a private intelligence service founded by British elite who lost their heirs in World War I and put their money toward protecting the world.” The organization takes its name from a Saville Row tailor shop where the nattily dressed founders shopped. It now serves as their headquarters, the changing rooms leading to well-appointed offices and well-stocked armories.
Now we have a prequel, a new movie giving the backstory. “The King’s Man” is currently playing in theaters.
While the film features an ensemble cast — Harris Dickinson (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”), Gemma Arterton (a notable Bond Girl in “Quantum of Solace”), Rhys Ifan (the Lizard in the “Spider-Man” films), Matthew Good (“Downton Abbey,”), Daniel Brühl (“Rush”), Dilmon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Charles Dance (“Mank”) and Tom Hollander (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) — the titular Kings Man is none other that Ralph Fiennes (who you’ve lately seen playing James Bond’s M, although he’s widely known as He Who Must Not Be Named in those Harry Potter movies).
The story goes back to 1902 when, on a visit to South Africa during the Boer War, the wife of Orlando, Duke of Oxford, is killed by a sniper. This transforms Orlando (Ralph Fiennes) from pacifist to undercover activist. Founding the Kingsman, he recruits “invisible” servants as his spies.
The Duke’s son Conrad wants to join the fray, but dear ol’ dad forbids it, not that this familial decree stops the young firebrand from saving Archduke Franz Ferdinand from a bomb, thus earning his stripes.
As the plot would have it, the Kingsman group is doing battle against — yes — that Russian madman, Rasputin.
Along the way you will meet other historical figures ranging from President Woodrow Wilson to Mata Hari, Lord Kitchener to Vladimir Lenin to a young Adolf Hitler.
Sure, it’s largely tongue-in-cheek, but the action is non-stop. If you liked the first two films in the “Kingsman” franchise, you will like this one.
And another one is due next year.
Don’t expect “The Kings Man” to earn you any history credits, but Fiennes is worth watching in anything — even a silly spy film that makes James Bond seem downright plausible.