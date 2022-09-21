My wife and I did it backwards. While living in Key West, we bought an RV camper to take trips to the north. However, in the movie “The Leisure Seeker,” we meet an older couple taking a trip from their home in Massachusetts to Key West in their lumbering Winnebago.

As part of Key West’s Bicentennial celebration, “The Leisure Seeker” will be having a repeat showing at Tropic Cinema.

srhoades@aol.com