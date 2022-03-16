There’s this new movie about a tailor who caters to the Chicago mob. It’s called “The Outfit.” Is that a double entendre — a reference to a suit of clothing … or to the Chi-Town criminal organization?
In it, Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) portrays a former Seville Row tailor who now serves the sartorial needs of gangsters.
Sir David Mark Rylance Waters is the English actor, playwright and theatre director who served as the first artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe in London. As you’ll recall, he won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies.”
You will find “The Outfit” more of a thriller than other “tailor” movies like “Phantom Thread” or “The Royal Tailor.”
Here, Leonard Burling (Rylance) manages a corner tailor shop with the help of his assistance (Zoey Deutch). Unfortunately, mobsters are the only people in the neighborhood who can afford his masterful threads. And so a crime family headed by Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Boyle) uses the shop as a drop.
One night, Roy’s son and nephew (Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn) show up at the tailor’s door with a briefcase in hand. People want to get it. That sets into motion a chain of events that requires Leonard to outwit these killers in order to survive. There are lots of twists and turns.
How does Leonard figure out how to best the bad guys? The film’s tag line gives a hint: “Every suspect fits a pattern.”
“The Outfit” opens Friday in theaters.
The film marks the directorial debut of Graham Moore. Having won an Oscar for adapting the screenplay of “The Imitation Game,” he had the clout to convince FilmNation Entertainment to let him helm this taut little crime drama. He co-wrote the script with Jonathan McLain.
Born in Chicago, Moore knows the gritty territory.
While Moore throws in Hitchcockian touches, it’s basically a cinematic stage play with one set — the high-end tailor shop. With these single-location parameters, it has to be a tightly choreographed little film with no room for error. Although the camera work bobs and weaves through the confines of the shop, the story itself is too often told rather than shown.
As one moviegoer observed, “Some of the line delivery can feel forced and can feel sluggish.”
IndieWire says, “A fantastic Mark Rylance is caught in an ill-fitting gangster saga.” It aspires to be a minor-league “The Godfather.” The film achieves the first part, but falls short on the second.
Nonetheless, Rylance is worth the price of admission. He sews it up with amazing skill.