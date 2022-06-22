As the twig is bent, so goes the saying. When my son Kevin was a kid, I took him to see a zillion horror movies. Lots of Christopher Lee “Dracula” movies. “The Omen” had him hiding in the lobby. “Jaws” scared the bejeebers out of him.
Bad parenting?
Maybe.
Nevertheless, he loved them.
Years later, he graduated from Savannah College of Art & Design’s video program. Then he attended the New York Film Academy (where he often sat in Robert Di Nero’s seat in the screening room). He became a professional filmmaker, editing and directing everything from music videos and concert promotions to TV movies and indies.
His early films veered toward horror — “The Legend of Resurrection Mary,” “My New Life.” His animated shorts even paid homage — “Zombie Chef,” “Be Still My Heart.” His documentaries followed suit – “Ghost to Ghost,” et al.
His latest directing gig is a horror film called “The Overnight.”
Sure, I’m prejudiced. After all, I’m that dad who took him to see all those scary movies.
As for “The Overnight,” I liked it. My guilty pleasure is zombie flicks. While this one is a demon story, it held my attention, kept me on the edge of my seat.
Kevin shared directing credit with producer Bobby Francavillo. They delivered a seamless duality in the storytelling.
Any movie that features ghosts or demons in a spooky old hotel with narrow hallways and a labyrinth of rooms cannot avoid being compared to “The Shining.” And while that’s Kevin’s favorite movie, this outing stands on its own. Nobody will confuse it with Stephen King.
The plot: An intrepid couple (David and Jessie played by Zebedee Rowe and Brittany Clark) are off on a romantic New England weekend when they encounter car trouble and wind up at a spooky old hotel in a deadly quiet town. The hotel manager (Rajeev Varma channeling his best Peter Lore) shows them to a room, serves them a good wine at dinner, introduces them to the hotel’s owner (Jamie Lorenz). But things seem out of whack. An elderly man and an eerie debutante (Richard Millen and Mathilde Dehaye) catch their attention at dinner as they fondle hypodermic needles. Chef Linda (Renee Messemer) offers a limited menu and a split personality. A world-weary writer (Teshawn Banks) pounds endlessly at his typewriter. Two children play dangerous games in a deserted room. A stalker (Justin L. Wilson) keeps turning up — as does a weird-looking hoodoo doll.
The hotel (as it should) becomes a character unto itself, a cursed edifice that relives its mysteries in an endless loop. The manager keeps glancing at his cheap wristwatch, timing the ghostly appearances. But this particular night, the timing is off.
The aerial cinematography captures the idyllic countryside as David and Jesse’s little red car winds northward. The camera circles a domed courthouse building at night. The view climbs menacingly up the façade of Monroe Manor as if caressing a monster.
Creepy is a better description of “The Overnight” than scary. And the touches of humor show that the directors are self-aware of the horror genre, adding little nods and tropes that movie buffs will appreciate.
“The Overnight” is screening in select theaters, but you can also catch it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Redbox, among other streaming services.
I flew out to Hollywood to attend the screening at Cinelounge, a theater on Sunset Boulevard. The audience laughed in the right places, gasped the right places, applauded at the end.
The film’s release, like many, got delayed due to the pandemic and the vicissitudes of movie-making. Will it be a classic? Maybe not. But it’s a movie befitting the horror genre. The surreal grotesquery of the dinner scene is worth the ticket price alone.
Yep, all those frightening, blood-curdling father/son movies of yesteryear seems to have paid off.