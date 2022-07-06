When it hit screens in the summer of 1991, “Thelma and Louise” was applauded by women. But men found it hard to understand. It was seen as a paean to violence, and a justification for armed robbery, manslaughter and worse.
The irony was those were the very things that men liked in their action movies. Just not being done by a pair of disenchanted women.
At the time, New York Daily News found the movie “degrading to men.” However, The Atlantic later called it “The last great film about women.”
On the surface, “Thelma and Louise” is a road trip movie about two happy-go-lucky women — the older Louise Sawyer (portrayed by Susan Sarandon) and her younger friend Thelma Dickinson (portrayed by Geena Davis) — who take a journey that turns into a suicidal crime spree.
But it’s more than that, as most women would tell you.
“The whole story arises out of the kinds of things that drive women crazy in real life,” observes Becky Aikman, author of “Off the Cliff,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie.
“The disrespect, the sexism, the sexual assault, being harassed by the truck driver on the road. These are all things that women faced then and still face now all the time, and watching two characters fight back against that is immensely satisfying for the audience,” she says.
Today, “Thelma and Louise” has become a pop cultural icon. Just listen to the lyrics of Shania Twain and Taylor Swift to hear echoes.
You will find it playing at Tropic Cinema. It’s part of the theater’s School’s Out series.
Directed by Ridley Scott (“Blade Runner,” “Alien”), the screenplay was written by Callie Khouri, a 30-year-old music video production manager, who was fed up with the way she got treated by male co-workers. One night at 4 a.m., she had a vision of “two women on a crime spree, fleeing their dull and tedious lives — lives like hers — in search of a freedom they had never before been able to realize.”
But the movie almost didn’t get made. Khouri was too inexperienced to know she was attempting the impossible, getting backing for a movie by an unheard-of screenwriter with two women in the lead roles.
Initially, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jodie Foster were attached to star. Then Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Ridley Scott settled on “the less certain box office draw of Davis and Sarandon.”
Coming off her Oscar win for “Accidental Tourist,” Geena Davis was enamored with the script, one that gave her a starring role. Sarandon was more skeptical. But in the end, the story’s underlying message to women won her over.
You know the plot: Both women are dissatisfied with their humdrum lives. Louise is a waitress with an always-absent musician boyfriend; Thelma is married to a chauvinistic guy who likes to watch football.
The two women don’t like the places they have been relegated — Louise in the diner, Thelma in the kitchen — by society. They want more. They seek adventure. They jump in a green 1966 Thunderbird convertible and take off for a weekend vacation at a fishing cabin in the mountains.
Along the way they meet a young drifter who steals their money, a catcalling truck driver and a threatening state trooper — while being pursued by an Arkansas State Police investigator (Harvey Keitel).
This is the movie that made Brad Pitt — with his youthful six-pack abs — a star. Pitt plays the hitchhiker who Thelma and Louise pick up halfway through the film, a roughish guy who ends up having a one-night stand with Thelma.
When Louise shoots a guy who is trying to rape Thelma, they find themselves on the run from the law.
You know how it ends.
“You’ve always been crazy,” says Louise to Thelma. “This is just the first chance you’ve had to express yourself.”
This was a film in which women were, in every sense, behind the wheel.