The film “Tiger Within” opens with a painting that dissolves into the face of our protagonist, a raccoon-eyed, nose-pierced young woman who gets sent to the principal’s office on her first day at a new school. When her negligent mother berates her, she retorts, “I fit in, I just haven’t found my group yet.”
This lost teen Casey (newcomer Margot Josefsohn) is sent to California to live with her father, but feeling unwanted she hits the streets when she gets there. Eventually, she is found sleeping in a Jewish cemetery by an elderly man named Samuel (the late Ed Asner). As a Holocaust survivor he’s puzzled by the swastika spray-painted on the back of her jacket and takes her under his wing. This is the journey of Casey becoming more self-aware, sorting out truths (her mother had told her the Holocaust didn’t happen), and making friendships (she had never met a Jew before).
Directed by Rafal Zielinski (“Fun,” “Ginger Ale Afternoon”), this is a well-made low-budget outing. Asner’s daughter has a role as a teacher, Zielinski’s son makes a brief appearance as a skateboarder.
A fine actor, Asner (“Up,” TV’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show”) gives a moving performance. It wasn’t a stretch for the nonagenarian to portray an elderly Jew. His Ashkenazi Jewish parents emigrated from the Ukraine and Lithuania.
A Tweet said: “Did y’all know Ed Asner’s first name was Yitzhak? I did not!”
Asner was quick to correct the details: “It’s actually not. That is a strange mistake that floats out there. My Hebrew name is Yitzhak. My real name is Eddie Asner. Truth.”
Aside from serving twice as president of the Screen Actors Guild, he seemed most proud of his work on the Entertainment Board of Directors for The Survivor Mitzvah Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing direct emergency aid to elderly and impoverished Holocaust survivors in Eastern Europe.
In 2019, he gave a concert reading at New York’s Center for Jewish History for their All Arts Channel.
Doing this film was a natural choice for his late-in-life performances, a nod to his heritage.
Sponsored by Jeffrey Grosky, “Tiger Within” is coming to B’Nai Zion’s CBZ Sanctuary, 750 United St., at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18. Admission is free and a light desert will be served outside (weather permitting). Note: This is the synagogue’s last film of the season.
“When I read the script 30 years ago,” says director Zielinski, “what touched me was this unconditional act of love and kindness that Samuel gave this girl. Every year I would reread the script, I would break into tears. Forgiveness, it’s such a tough subject. I really researched forgiveness, and made a documentary about forgiveness.”
That led to him finally doing “Tiger Within.”
Zielinski adds, “There is so much darkness in the world. We need more beautiful, positive energy in the world. We can move energy around with our thoughts, with acts of kindness. When hatred comes, we give love back. When people do bad things, we forgive them.”
Asner, who was frequently interviewed by Key West’s Mark Howell and me, would have agreed.