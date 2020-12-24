While most critics were watching this season’s big tentpole movies — Tom Hanks in “News of the World” and Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984” — I spent the past week binge-watching Christmas movies.
No, not those old classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Miracle on 34th Street” or “The Bishop’s Wife” (I’ll watch them next week, an annual ritual). This past week I devoted myself to modern Christmas movies, like those sticky-sweet concoctions you find on the Hallmark Channel.
These TV movies are certainly predictable and formulaic, as frothy as eggnog topped with whipped cream.
There is even a drinking game devoted to these Christmas movies.
A brief preview:
Take one drink when …
• Main character’s name is related to Christmas (i.e. Nick, Holly, etc.)!
• Big city person transplanted to a small town!
• Character goes caroling, visits a tree farm or bakes Christmas cookies!
Take two drinks when …
• Characters get snowed in!
• Characters participate in a snowball fight or go ice skating!
Finish drinks when …
• The cynic is filled with the Christmas spirit!
• It’s snowing on Christmas Day!
These Hallmark-like Christmas movies can be found on dozens of streaming video platforms (including the Hallmark Channel).
They contain all those familiar tropes, as well as thinly disguised storylines: You will find the Scrooge theme, Cinderella theme, Cyrano de Bergerac theme, Princess theme, Fake Fiancé theme, Christmas Deadline theme (save the business, get married, get home), etc.
Some are true Christmas movies replete with snow and mistletoe, while a few are simply rom-coms with as few holiday wreaths hung about to give it a holiday feel.
These Xmas truffles tend to have cameos by familiar faces. Vivica A. Fox produces her own Christmas movies, assuring herself a supporting role. Other not-quite-forgotten actors doing walk-ons include Chevy Chase, Howard Hesseman, Tim Reid, Cathy Lee Crosby, Morgan Fairchild, Edward Hermann, Shelly Long, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.
Most of the main stars are unknown actors, but occasionally you will see lead roles filled by B-listers like Faith Ford, Dean Cain, Doris Roberts, Tom Cavanagh, Roma Downey, Melissa Gilbert or Melissa Joan Hart.
Among the Christmas movies that I binge-watched this week were “Christmas Matchmakers,” “Christmas Together,” “Christmas Pageant,” “Christmas in Vermont,” “Hometown Holiday,” “Christmas 9 to 5,” “His and Her Christmas,” “Call Her Mrs. Miracle,” “Carole’s Christmas,” “Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale,” “Trading Christmas,” “Naughty & Nice,” “Merry Kissmas,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” “The Rooftop Christmas Tree,” “A Christmas Mystery,” “The Spirit of Christmas,” and “A Christmas Movie Christmas.”
Honest, all of these.
My favorites were:
• “Trading Christmas,” where a two people swap houses for Christmas, each finding love in the new locale. Tom Cavanagh does a house exchange with Faith Ford. He hooks up with her BFF; she snags his brother. You see it coming a mile away, but it works in a very satisfying way.
• “Christmas Matchmakers,” in which a couple of employees try to set their bosses up on holiday dates and fall in love themselves. (Full disclosure: My son edited this movie.)
• “Call Me Mrs. Miracle,” a twist on “Miracle on 34th Street” that works. A mysterious woman shows up as a department store employee and helps save Christmas for the beleaguered store.
• “A Christmas Movie Christmas,” a satire that puts it all into perspective. Two sisters wish their way into a Christmas movie with all the tropes you could imagine. See the drinking game above for a few of the plot elements. As one fan put it, “The plot is silly and exposes the silliness of the more traditional Christmas romance movies. I had a smile on my face for almost the entire film.”
My favorite romantic leads (so far) are perky Anna Marie Dobbins (think: Jennifer Anniston’s younger sister) in “Christmas Matchmakers” and Jake Johnson (think: a younger Jim Carrey in serious mode) in “Call Me Mrs. Miracle.” Now if we could only match these two up in the same movie.
Speaking of “Call Me Mrs. Miracle” (sometimes billed as “Miracle in Manhattan”), let’s give a call-out to Doris Roberts who plays Mrs. Merkle/Miracle. You’ll remember her as the mettlesome mother on TV’s “Everybody Loves Raymond.” She seems to have a penchant for Christmas movies. Her filmography includes two Mrs. Miracle movies, inspired by the books of Debbie Macomber. Also, she has appeared in “Merry Kissmas,” “The Sons of Mistletoe,” “A Mom for Christmas” … and, of course, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
These are enough movies to keep you up past Santa’s bedtime.