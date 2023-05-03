Before Chris Pratt starred as the Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and a dinosaur trainer in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, he was a doofus on TV’s “Parks and Recreation.” Pratt described that character as “dim-witted and guileless and a real idiot, but lovable.”
Actors sometimes play against type.
Here’s a Top 10 list of actors who have taken roles that contradict their established image:
10) Deborah Kerr, “From Here to Eternity” (1953) — Usually prim and proper, here she goes against her image to play an adulteress.
9) Charlize Theron, “Monster” (2003) — Shifting from her Hollywood princess look, she plays a gnarly serial killer, a performance that won her an Oscar as Best Actress.
8) Hye-Ja-Kim, “Mother” (2009) — Goes from loving mother roles to sociopathic mother.
7) Robin Williams, “One Hour Photo” (2002) — From funnyman to psychopathic killer.
6) Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses” (2011) — A big transition from everybody’s friend to a nymphomaniac bully.
5) Denzel Washington, “Training Day” (2001) — Typically a man of honor, here he gives us a corrupt cop.
4) Henry Fonda, “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968) — A startling transition from good guy to ruthless gunslinger.
3) Albert Brooks, “Drive” (2011) — From funny, neurotic schnook to brutal crime boss.
2) Angela Lansbury, “The Manchurian Candidate” (1962) — Usually everybody’s favorite aunt, here she’s the worst mother ever.
1) Patrick Swayze, “Donnie Darko” (2001) — The cool ladies’ man plays a child pornographer.
A tip of the hat to Rob Hill, who compiles great Top 10 lists.