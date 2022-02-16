Watching “Uncharted” got us thinking about adventure movies, so we decided to do a countdown. The source we turned to was Internet Movie Database, a ranking tagged “Greatest Adventure Movies of All Time.” Using our literary license (still in good standing), we compressed it to actually include 17 top adventure films.
Here’s what we came up with:
10) “National Treasure” (2004), “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007) IMDb user ratings 6.9, 6.5 — Nicolas Cage joins the Da Vinci Code conspiracy parade with this USA-based adventure from director John Turteltaub.
9) “King Kong” (2005) IMDb user rating 7.2 — A greedy filmmaker leads his crew to Skull Island, where a giant ape rules. Peter Jackson did a good job with this remake, but we still like the 1933 version best.
8) “Jurassic Park” (1993) IMDb user rating 8.1 — Director Steven Spielberg brings dinosaurs back to life in this science-gone-wild story set on a Central America island.
7) “The Flight of the Eagle” (1982) IMDb user rating 7.2 — A Swedish engineer and his colleague prepare to fly over the North Pole in a balloon in this outing by director Jan Troel.
6) “Sahara” (2005) IMDb user rating 6 — Matthew McConaughey goes searching for a lost Civil war ship in the African desert under the direction of Breck Eisner.
5) “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989), “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull” (2008) IMDb user ratings 8.4, 7.5, 8.2, 6.1 — Harrison Ford dons fedora and carries a bullwhip as the two-fisted archaeologist in these Stephen Spielberg masterpieces.
4) “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship off the Rings” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003), “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012) IMDb user ratings 8.8, 8.7, 8.9, 7.8 — Director Peter Jackson retells J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantastical tales of Middle-earth. Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen and Martin Freeman star in this adventure.
3) “Avatar” (2009) IMDb user rating 7.8 — A paraplegic Marine falls for a blue alien in this sci-fi outing from James Cameron.
2) “Ben Hur” (1959) IMDb user rating 8.1 — Chalk up its popularity to the chariot race. Charlton Heston headlined this Biblical epic from William Wyler.
1) “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966) IMDb user rating 8.8 — Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach take the title roles in this classic Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western. Lots of gunfights between the long stares.
How does your list compare to IMDb’s? Let to my own devices, I would have probably squeezed in “Lawrence of Arabia” or “Life of Pi” or perhaps even “The African Queen.”