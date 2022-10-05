Top 10 animated animal movies BY SHIRREL RHOADES Oct 5, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We’ve seen many movies with animated stars. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” or “Ted” are good examples. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is perhaps the latest to hit the screens.Nonetheless, animated animals have been around for quite a spell. Here’s a list we found online:10) “Bambi” (1942) — A deer story for kids. Kinda.9) “Charlotte’s Web” (1973) — The spider that saves a pig.8) “The Lion King” (1994) — The circle of life on the African veldt.7) “Finding Nemo” (2003) — A fishy story.6) “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) — Love among canines, spaghetti included.5) “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961) — Cruella Deville wants a new fur coat. 4) “Happy Feet” (2006) — Penguins dance in the snow.3) “Horton Hears a Who!” (2008) — Dr. Suess has an elephant.2) “Ratatouille” (2007) — A rat in a French kitchen.1) “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) — A stop-motion fox.No, we didn’t include “Antz” or “A Bug’s Life,” but we’ll write them off as being lesser members of the animal kingdom.But the biggest absence on the list is “Steamboat Willie” (1928), the first appearance of Mickey Mouse, or “The Looney Looney Looney Bugs Bunny Movie” (1981) featuring that wascally wabbit.What would you add? srhoades@aol.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Looney Movie Zoology Bunny Suess Ted Lyle Absence Recommended for you Trending Now Fire erupts at Key West International Airport Ian thrashes the Florida Keys Key West firefighters battling fire on Flagler Avenue Officials start cleanup of 100 displaced vessels Community supports hard-hit Bahama Village Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions