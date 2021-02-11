This week we reviewed “My Rembrandt,” a documentary about a few elite collectors who own a Rembrandt. Since we can’t afford an actual painting, we’ll have to make do with fantasizing about stealing one. That led to this list of the Top 10 art heist films.
10) “Entrapment” (1999) — A master thief (Sean Connery) coaches an agile protégé (Catherine Zeta Jones) how to steal an ancient mask, not knowing she’s actually an insurance investigator.
9) “How to Steal a Million” (1966) — A beautiful woman (Audrey Hepburn, of course) tries to snatch back a fake Cellini sculpted by her father with the help of an undercover investigator (Peter O’Toole).
8) “Hudson Hawk” (1991) — In this wild and wonky heist film, an ex-con (Bruce Willis) is forced to steal a Leonardo by a couple of baddies (Richard E. Grant and Sandra Bernhard).
7) “St. Trinian’s” (2007) — A gaggle of boarding school brats (led by Gemma Arterton) try to steal a Vermeer from the National Gallery in order to save their school.
6) “The Score” (2001) — Max and Jack (Marlon Brando and Ed Norton) convince an aging safecracker (Robert de Niro) to do one last heist. The booty — a valuable scepter — is surrounded by Canadian customs agents, but luckily there’s a man on the inside.
5) “The Burnt Orange Heresy” — An ‘elegant and erotic neo-noir thriller’ in which a rich collector (Mick Jagger) hires a couple of art experts (Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki) to steal a painting from a reclusive artist’s studio.
4) “Trance” (2013) — An amnesiac art auctioneer (James McAvoy) can’t remember where he stashed a stolen Goya.
3) “Topkapi” (1964) — In this great caper film, Melina Mercouri hires thieves to steal a sultan’s dagger from the Topkapi Museum.
2) “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) — You may not think of this as an art heist movie, because in this John Huston classic the black bird has already been stolen. But who has it? Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) will find out. That’s what private eyes do.
1) “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968, 1999) — Suave thief Pierce Brosnan and insurance investigator Rene Russo play cat-and-mouse over a missing Monet. Yes, it’s a remake of the old bank-heist favorite starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. I have a soft spot in my heart for the original, since I attended the world premiere in Boston and hung out with McQueen.
The take-away lesson from these great art heist films? Don’t team up with an undercover insurance investigator. You might just get caught.