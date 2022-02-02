My movie pal Sheldon Davidson was inspired by last week’s review of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” to compile this list of movies inspired by Shakespeare and his works.
Sheldon quotes The Post, “Shakespeare’s plays have been adapted hundreds of times by artists around the world, many of whose works have since wound up online. So whether you’re looking to celebrate his contributions to society — or just need a pseudo-intellectual break from Netflix reality shows — here are 13 such films available to stream right now. (Note: Many great, older adaptations are available as rentals.)”
Here are 10 (plus) movies you should know about:
10) “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) — Streaming on Disney+, “10 Things I Hate About You” is among the most beloved teen rom-com takes on a Shakespeare play — in this case, “The Taming of the Shrew.” The modern-day retelling centers on Padua High School students Kat (Julia Stiles) and Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), whose father won’t let Bianca date until Kat does. To get around this, Bianca’s wannabe suitor, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), pays the school rebel, Patrick (Heath Ledger), to sweep the stubborn Kat off her feet. The film was career-changing for its young actors, particularly Gordon-Levitt, Ledger and Stiles.
9) “The King” (2019) — Streaming on Netflix, “The King” is David Michôd’s dour take on Shakespeare’s “Henry” plays. While the overall film received mixed reviews, Michôd made a smart choice in casting the very watchable Timothée Chalamet in the lead role of Prince Hal. But the most memorable casting decision was Robert Pattinson as the Dauphin of France, who taunts his English rival in an over-the-top accent.
8) “Lady Macbeth” (2017) — Streaming on Hulu, “Lady Macbeth” is a great choice for those who have come to love Florence Pugh after her Oscar-nominated role in “Little Women” (or, depending on who you ask, her Oscar-snubbed turn in “Midsommar”). The Shakespeare connection is distant, as “Lady Macbeth” is actually an adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s 1865 novella, which itself was only inspired by the play. But Pugh’s cunning protagonist, who is trapped in a loveless marriage, recalls the Bard’s own creations.
7) “The Lion King” (1994) — Streaming on Disney+, “The Lion King” is a timeless reimagining of “Hamlet.” We probably don’t need to say much more, other than to recommend you watch this version over last year’s live-action remake.
6) “She’s the Man” (2006) — Streaming on Hulu’s Cinemax add-on, “She’s the Man” is the more popular modern take on “Twelfth Night.” It stars Amanda Bynes as a soccer player named Viola who attends boarding school as her brother, Sebastian, after her own school cuts the girls team. It also features the memorable scene in which team captain Duke (Channing Tatum) catches “Sebastian” with a tampon, who pretends it’s for a nose bleed.
5) “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) — Streaming on Hulu’s Showtime add-on, “Shakespeare in Love” isn’t an adaptation but a fictionalized account of Shakespeare’s (Joseph Fiennes) life while writing “Romeo and Juliet” that alludes to many of his plays, whether through characters or specific lines. The film earned Gwyneth Paltrow an Oscar, which she won for playing Viola de Lesseps, a merchant’s daughter with whom Shakespeare has an affair.
4) “Motocrossed” (2001) — Streaming on Disney+, “Motocrossed” is a Disney Channel Original Movie that, yes, is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The classic DCOM follows a motocross-loving teenager named Andi (Alana Austin) who, unbeknown to her sexist father but with the help of her supportive mother, races in place of her brother after he injures his knee before a big competition.
3) “O” (2001) — Streaming on Hulu’s Starz add-on, “O” marked veteran actor Tim Blake Nelson’s second outing as a feature director. The modern-day “Othello” adaptation also takes place in an American high school, where the star of the basketball team, Odin (Mekhi Phifer, playing a version of Othello), is driven into jealousy-fueled madness by his deceitful best friend and teammate, Hugo (Josh Hartnett, as the Iago stand-in). Julia Stiles stars as Odin’s girlfriend, Desi, an updated version of Desdemona.
2) “Richard III” (1995) — Streaming on Amazon, “Richard III” relocates to 1930s Britain, where Richard (Ian McKellen) is a fascist trying to usurp the throne after a fictional civil war ends with his older brother as king. The film was based on a stage production also starring McKellan and added several notable names to the on-screen cast, including Annette Bening, Jim Broadbent, Robert Downey Jr., Kristin Scott Thomas and Maggie Smith.
1) “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) — Streaming on Hulu’s Starz add-on, “Romeo + Juliet” joins Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation in still being a staple of high school classrooms across the country. While director Baz Luhrmann stuck to Shakespearean dialogue, the film takes place in contemporary society and replaces swords with guns. The Montagues and Capulets are rival mafia families, and the depicted romance between their children, Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes), did wonders for each actor’s burgeoning career.
Do you have any favorite films inspired by the Bard? If so, “Lead on, Macduff!”