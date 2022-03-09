A version of this list appeared a few years ago, but with the release of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, it’s time to look again.
Over the years, there have been a number of Batman movies based on the iconic DC Comics character created in 1939 by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. But how do they rate?
Here’s my new ranking of them:
10) Batman: The Movie” (1966) — The campy Batman television series inspired this spinoff with Adam West and Burt Ward as The Dynamic Duo. In it, the Penguin, the Joker, Catwoman and The Riddler try to take over the world. Not a great film, but for many baby boomers, West will always be their Batman of choice.
9) “Batman and Robin” (1949) — Robert Lowery dons the cowl as the caped crusader to take on The Wizard, a black-hooded mastermind who has an electrical device that controls cars. An oldie, but goodie.
8) “The Batman” (1943) — In his very first screen appearance, the Caped Crusader battles Japanese mastermind Dr. Tito Daka and his radium-powered death ray. A 15-chapter Saturday morning serial starring Lewis Wilson and J. Carrol Naish, it’s a sentimental favorite.
7) “Batman: Mask of the Phantom” (1993) — The first DC animated film, this is the only one to get a theatrical release. Voiced by Kevin Conroy, Batman is falsely accused of murdering mob bosses. A beautiful little film.
6) “Batman Forever” (1995) — Val Kilmer made a properly brooding Batman as he faced off against a manic Jim Carey, a two-faced Tommy Lee Jones, and a simpering Nicole Kidman. Not so great, but under director Joel Schumacher it got much worse.
5) “Batman Returns” (1992) — Michael Keaton returns in this second Tim Burton telling of the Batman legend. Here he’s up against Danny DeVito as the Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as a seductive Catwoman. Underrated.
4) “Batman” (1989) — Wunderkind director Tim Burton played a long shot by casting up-to-then funnyman Michael Keaton in the title role of the tortured vigilante … and won big. Jack Nicholson delivers a delirious performance as the Joker. Stylish and dark, a welcome return to form after that silly TV show.
3) “Batman Begins” (2005) — As the title implies, this is the first Batman film to act as an origin story, focusing more on Bruce Wayne than on the Caped Crusader. Christian Bale (“American Psycho”) delivers a gravel-voiced psychotic vigilante out to avenge his murdered parents. Director Christopher Nolan channels Frank Miller’s 1986 grim-and-gritty comic book miniseries in this franchise reboot.
2) “The Dark Knight” (2008) — A complex film both in narrative and emotions, Christopher Nolan boils it down to the central struggle in all Batman mythology, the nature of good and evil. Heath Ledger steals the show with his Oscar-winning performance as a deranged Joker.
1) “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) — Christopher Nolan’s masterful conclusion to his Batman triptych. This epic finale is both smart and complicated, fueled by non-stop action, its tension ratcheted nearly to the breaking point. Here you’ll find a comic book blockbuster that appeals to both fanboys and film buffs alike — no small task. Those who caught the three-movie marathon that accompanied TDKR’s premiere may argue about the order of their ranking on this list, but no one will deny that they deserve the top three slots.
The worst Batman movie ever made? That would be “Batman & Robin” (1997). Under the misguided hand of director Joel Schumacher, George Clooney plays Batman as gay. And Arnold Schwarzenegger is just plain laughable as Mr. Freeze. This film killed the Batman franchise until Christopher Nolan came along.
And no, I didn’t include “Batman vs. Superman,” the recent Zack Snyder outing featuring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. Close but no cigar, as the saying goes.
As for the current version of “The Batman,” where would you put it on the above list?