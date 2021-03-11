Let’s start off by saying my own list of favorite movie endings would be different. Maybe yours would too. But we will start the discussion by presenting this list posted by movie buff Tommy Morris on Quora’s Movie Lover’s Paradise.
As Tommy put it: “I’ll give you my Top 10 Best Movie Endings and the lessons that they gave me when I watched the movie. Spoilers? Who cares!”
10) Mulholland Drive (2001) — Ignore those who claim that the ending was confusing, it makes sense if you paid attention to the clues, themes and subtext. Diana Selwyn is a failed actress who had a lesbian tryst with another struggling actress who used Diana to nab a movie role. Her anger and psychotic breakdown lead her to call out a hit on her former lover before committing suicide in a fit of guilt. It’s a very powerful and depressing ending that I always loved and felt was an emotional punch to the gut. Lesson: Don’t be an actor.
9) The Public Enemy (1931) — I love this film, and the ending is perfect. What we believe to be another saccharine ending is dashed to pieces when a rival mob delivers the dead corpse of Tom to his mother’s home. It was so depressing to see Tom die when he was showing signs of renouncing his criminal life. Sometimes, crime doesn’t pay. Lesson: There’s always someone stronger.
8) Being John Malkovich (1999) — Craig deserves this torment after watching him turn into a cruel, vindictive and selfish simp over the course of the film. I still think the ending was depressing, but a fitting conclusion for Craig’s refusal to be himself and let his own talents carry him farther than he wishes. Let this be a lesson to you, never sell yourself short or act like others to get ahead. Lesson: Be yourself and don’t be a simp.
7) Pleasantville (1998) — The beautiful colors and the uncertain ending is a metaphor for the changing attitudes, lifestyles and uncertain potential future of 1960’s America. Lesson: Don’t be closeminded.
6) Oldboy (2003) — Was he crying tears of joy or sorrow? It’s left up to you with this depressing ending. The villain won in the end, despite everything Dae-su did. Lesson: Keep your mouth shut.
5) Goodfellas (1990) — This brilliant movie depicts the highs and the lows of the gangster life and the ending is rather depressing and cruel considering how far from grace Henry Hill fell. His once lavish and intense life is now pathetic and meaningless. Lesson: Drugs turn your brain into mush.
4) The Graduate (1967) — A little dash of realism finally hits Ben and Elaine when they have pretty much ruined their relationships with their immediate families and they give each other a look of, “What now?” Honestly, I’m glad this movie ended on such a note (that was a film mistake) as I can’t see any other way to end the movie. Lesson: Three! 1. Don’t go to college with no future ambitions. 2. Don’t mess around with married women. 3. Set up small goals before reaching a bigger goal.
3) Blazing Saddles (1974) — A post-modern goofy spectacle that has nothing to do with the previous scenes in the movie. I love it for that reason alone. Lesson: The best laid plans often go wrong. Be careful of unforeseen consequences.
2) The Thing (1982) — The ambiguity of this ending is the perfect way to end the movie because like the characters, we are exhausted and submit to our fates. Lesson: Work together; Poor Communication Kills Good Communication Skills.
1) Planet of the Apes (1968) — Still amazing after all of these years. Honestly, the perfect way to end a movie. Lesson: Don’t kill the Earth, you bastards.
OK, movie fans. What are your favorite endings?