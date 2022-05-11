My recent updated look at the Top 10 Best Movies drew lots of reader response. Everyone has contenders, it would seem. And the Rotten Tomatoes list I referenced missed many of them.
Following is a typical response, this one from my movie pal Ben Volpian:
“Can’t be done! It is impossible to rate the All-Time Top 10 movies so I gave up after 25 or 50. Regardless, without hesitation I rate ‘Ben-Hur’ as No. 1 and ‘Doctor Zhivago’ No. 2, and the rest are not necessarily in order.
“You have connections in the industry, so send a rotten tomato for me to Rotten Tomatoes for their picks. My criteria are pretty much that of adventure films that have: compelling storylines with a great cast; epic adventure or fast-paced with interesting segments and not just a talkathon; sprawling scenery and varied locations; outstanding costuming and art direction; grandeur.”
Here is part of Ben’s list:
1) “Ben-Hur”
2) “Doctor Zhivago”
3) “The Godfather Part ll”
4) “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002)
5) “Captain Horatio Hornblower”
6) “Bram Stocker’s Dracula”
7) “Planet of the Apes” (original)
8. “Patton”
9) “How the West Was Won”
10) “Gone With the Wind”
11) “The Untouchables”
12) “Aliens”
13) “It’s a Wonderful Life”
14) “The Ten Commandments”
15) “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”
16) “Forest Gump”
17) “In Harm’s Way”
18) “Captain Blood”
Next week, I’ll share a couple of other lists from readers.