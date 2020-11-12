We love movies about famous people, whether they are documentaries crammed with archival footage and interviews or scripted biographies that sometimes take liberties with the facts.
These biographical films are called biopics for short. Here are 10 of my favorites:
10) “Patton” (1970) — Who doesn’t remember that image of George C. Scott in full military regalia standing in front of an oversized America flag? And his portrayal of the famous World War II general is also oversized. Scott got an Oscar for the role.
9) “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942) — Not just a movie tough guy, James Cagny proved himself the consummate song-and-dance man by playing songwriter George M. Cohen in this patriotic extravaganza. Cagny won an Oscar for his exuberant performance.
8) “Gandhi” (1982) — Richard Attenborough’s film about the Indian pacifist succeeds thanks to a defining portrayal of the Mahatma by Ben Kingsley. Yep, Kingsley got an Oscar for it too. And knighted.
7) “Ray” (2004) — Jamie Foxx seems to channel Ray Charles in his uncanny portrayal of the blind musician. Foxx snagged an Oscar for the role.
6) “Milk” (2008) — Sean Penn won an Oscar for portraying the openly gay San Francisco city supervisor who was shot by a political rival. Harvey Milk’s longtime friend, Gilbert Baker, told me the movie was on the mark.
5) “American Splendor” (2003) — The iconoclastic comic book self-chronicler Harvey Pekar is played by Paul Giamatti. I’ve met the late Harvey Pekar and can attest that Giamatti captured the cantankerous Cleveland clerk to perfection.
4) “Schindler’s List” (1993) — The World War II story of Oskar Schindler, the industrialist who saved more than 1,000 Polish Jews from the Holocaust, is subtly played by Liam Neeson in what may be Steven Spielberg’s best film.
3) “The Social Network” (2010) — David Fincher’s directing and Aaron Sorkin’s rapid-fire dialogue make this blemishes-and-all portrait of Mark Zuckerberg, the Harvard dropout who founded Facebook, a great snapshot of the Technological Age. However, it’s Jesse Eisenberg’s performance as the young billionaire that makes it a winner.
2) “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) — David Lean’s sand-swept masterpiece gives us the story of larger-than-life adventurer T. E. Lawrence, superbly portrayed by blue-eyed Peter O’Toole in his first starring role. Ah, those desert vistas!
1) “Raging Bull” (1980) — Some critics consider Martin Scorsese’s biopic about boxer Jake LaMotta to be the Best Film Ever Made. Much of the credit goes to Robert DeNiro’s Oscar-winning performance in the title role
Bet you have some titles to offer up. What about John Hurt in “The Elephant Man”? Or Hilary Swank in “Boys Don’t Cry”? Jim Carrey in “Man on the Moon”? Marion Cotillard in “La Vie En Rose”? Paul Scolfield in “A Man for All Seasons”? Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind”? Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Capote”? Don Ameche in “The Story of Alexander Graham Bell”?
Unfortunately, I couldn’t include everyone. The list would be nearly as thick as the pages in Who’s Who.