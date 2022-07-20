Jordan Peele’s “Nope” stakes out the genre of black horror films. There are more of them than you might think.
Although couched as a superhero movie, while at Marvel I helped launch the Wesley Snipes vampire flick, “Blade.” More action than frightfest, it still qualifies in my book.
But what about others?
For this list, I turned to Rotten Tomatoes Scare Central for their Top 10:
10) “Beloved” (1998) — Rotten Tomato Rating 71% A mother of three (Oprah Winfrey) is haunted by her slavery past. She and an old friend (Danny Glover) and a strange woman (Thandie Newton) must deal with a poltergeist.
9) “Eve’s Bayou” (1997) — Rotten Tomato Rating 83% Ten-year-old Eve (Jurnee Smollett) turns to her psychic aunt (Debbie Morgan) when dealing with her dysfunctional family (Samuel L. Jackson, Lynn Whitfield). A lyrical Southern Gothic tale of sexual awakening.
8) “The Boy Behind the Door” (2020) — Rotten Tomato Rating 97% Twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his buddy face a night of terror.
7) “Ganja & Hess” (1973) — Rotten Tomato Rating 91% An infected dagger turns two lovers (Duane Jones and Marlene Clark) into vampires.
6) “His House” (2020) — Rotten Tomato Rating 100% The specters follow a refugee family (Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu) from war-torn Sudan to a house in England.
5) “Candyman” (2021) — Rotten Tomato Rating 84% An artist and his gallery-owner girlfriend (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris) discover that Chicago’s housing projects are threatened by a so-called ghost. A chilling continuation of the “Candyman” franchise.
4) “Attack the Block” (2011) — Rotten Tomato Rating 90% London teens (John Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) defend their neighborhood from extra-terrestrials.
3) “Us” (2019) — Rotten Tomato Rating 93% Jordan Peele solidifies his creds as a horror master with this tale of a family trapped by strange events at their beachside home.
2) “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) — Rotten Tomato Rating 96% My favorite zombie movie, the granddaddy of them all. When the living dead come out, it’s a Black man (Duane Jones) who holds them off from an abandoned house.
1) “Get Out!” (2017) — Rotten Tomato Rating 98% Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) gets invited to meet his white girlfriend’s parents, but something frightening is going on with her genteel family and friends. Peele sets the bar for scary tales.
Although this Rotten Tomatoes list is based on critics’ reviews, I’m amazed at the movies that did not make its Top 10. For example, “Vampire in Brooklyn” with Eddie Murphy. Or “Ma” with Octavia Spencer.
But the unforgivable oversight is dissing the classic, “Blacula” with William Marshall. The first black vampire, “Blacula” was the first film to receive an award for Best horror film at the Saturn Awards.