Top 10 Bond girls who died on screen

Commander James Bond invariably wins whatever assignment he undertakes. Courageously but skillfully using his 007 authority, he eventually overcomes all.
In the process of saving the day, however, he leaves in his wake a lengthy list of friendly and not-so-friendly women who love, betray, come to his rescue, or scheme, always unsuccessfully, to deceive and/or murder our indefatigable, indomitable, tenacious and superbly resilient secret agent.
Movie maven Sheldon Davidson put together this list.
These women are generally known as “Bond Girls”; some of them have successfully made it to the end of the two-hour plus movies, shaken but not dead. Others have not been so fortunate. Here are 10 Bond Girls who have given up their movie lives for the preternatural Bond.
10) Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) “Goldfinger” (1964) – After a few bottles of Dom Perignon, she is killed by Goldfinger’s henchman, Oddjob. Bond awakes to find her dead, covered from head to toe in gold paint.
9) Paula Caplan (MartineBeswick) “Thunderball” (1965) – Beswick played Zora in “From Russia With Love” but returns in this movie as Paula to assist Bond. Unfortunately, she is captured by SPECTRE and takes a cyanide pill to avoid being tortured.
8) Fiona Volpe (Luciana Paluzzi) “Thunderball” (1965) –A henchwoman, she meets her end while dancing with Bond. A gunman misses Bond and shoots her in the back.
Bond places her limp body in a chair near the dance floor and says to the couple sitting at the table: “Do you mind if my friend sat this one out? She’s just dead.”
7) Helga Brandt (Karin Dor) “You Only Live Twice” (1967) – Like Fiona Volpe, this henchwoman, acting on orders from SPECTRE’s Blofeld, tries to kill Bond but fails. The evil Blofeld abhors failure and drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Gulp.
6) Felicca (Olga Bisera) “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977) – Ariz Fekkish orders Felicca to entertain Bond so that a hired killer, Sandor, could kill him. But Felicca likes Bond – how could she not? – so when she sees Sandor, she steps around Bond and takes the bullet herself. A noble death.
5) Paris Carver (Teri Hatcher) “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) – Paris Carver is an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. She leaves her home on the night of her husband’s gala to be with Bond and tells him everything he wants to know. She is murdered by hitman Kaufman. Bond then kills Kaufman, rejecting his request to let him go – no professional killer’s courtesy, says Bond.
4) Miranda Frost (Rosamund Pike) “Die Another Day” (2002) – Miranda Frost, an MI6 secret agent is, in fact, a double agent working for the evil Gustav Graves. Bond meets Jinx (Halle Berry), an undercover NSA agent assigned to go after Graves. Bond learns of Frost’s duplicity and he and Jinx hide on Graves’s getaway plane. In a sword fight to the finish, Jinx kills Frost. After all the killings, Bond and Jinx spend a romantic evening at a Buddhist temple. Lovely.
3) Andrea Anders (Maud Adams) “The Man With The Golden Gun” (1974) – Anders is the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga – a paid assassin, the man with the golden gun. He is hired to kill Bond but Anders betrays Scaramanga, and he shoots her through the heart. Adams, however, recovers from her “death” in this film and returns in 1983 in “Octopussy” (1983) where Bond and Octopussy (Adams) sail away together into the sunset.
2) Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) “Casino Royale” (2006) – Vesper works for the Treasury and is assigned to manage funds lent to Bond for his poker showdown with villain Le Chiffre. Bond falls in love with Vesper but she is being blackmailed by SPECTRE , steals the gambling winnings but eventually drowns in a collapsed building in Venice. Bond’s love of Vesper is mentioned over and over in subsequent movies.
1) Teresa di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969) – The Contessa, aka Tracy, and Bond fail in love and are married. At their wedding, Bond vows that they would have all the time in the world together. In a tragic twist of irony, Tracy is assassinated by Blofeld as they drive to an unknown location for their honeymoon. One of my favorite Bond films with a great theme song, sung by Louis Armstrong.
When an actress says she’s dying to be in a James Bond film, that may indeed be the requirement.