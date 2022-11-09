Top 10 Bond girls who died on screen

Commander James Bond invariably wins whatever assignment he undertakes. Courageously but skillfully using his 007 authority, he eventually overcomes all.

In the process of saving the day, however, he leaves in his wake a lengthy list of friendly and not-so-friendly women who love, betray, come to his rescue, or scheme, always unsuccessfully, to deceive and/or murder our indefatigable, indomitable, tenacious and superbly resilient secret agent.

srhoades@aol.com