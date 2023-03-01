With the release of “Creed III,” yet another boxing film in the “Rocky” franchise, we got to thinking about other pugilistic films. So herewith we give you the best boxing movies of all time — based on Internet Movie Database (IMDb) rankings.

10) “Southpaw” (2015) IMDb ranking 7.4 — Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role is what elevates the drama from all the cliches. The plot revolves around a left-handed boxer who hits a low point in life after the death of his wife. Struggling with grief and his inner demons, the former champion makes a final effort to win back his yesteryear glory.

