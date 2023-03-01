With the release of “Creed III,” yet another boxing film in the “Rocky” franchise, we got to thinking about other pugilistic films. So herewith we give you the best boxing movies of all time — based on Internet Movie Database (IMDb) rankings.
10) “Southpaw” (2015) IMDb ranking 7.4 — Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role is what elevates the drama from all the cliches. The plot revolves around a left-handed boxer who hits a low point in life after the death of his wife. Struggling with grief and his inner demons, the former champion makes a final effort to win back his yesteryear glory.
9) “Champion” (1949) IMDb ranking 7.4 — This noir classic gives us Kirk Douglas as boxer Midge Kelly, whose newfound fame causes him to lose touch with his own humanity. Here is a case study in the dark side of boxing.
8) “Before The Fall” (2004) IMDb ranking 7.4 — This German film is a coming-of-age story told from the perspective of a teenage boxer. Growing up during World War II, Friedrich Weimer wishes to enroll in a Nazi Academy that offers him a chance to display his boxing skills. However, the school’s ideology puts Friedrich in a great dilemma as he must make a choice between his sports career and his own free will.
7) “Creed” (2015) IMDb ranking 7.6 — After six films over three decades, the “Rocky” franchise returned with this spinoff. Sylvester Stallone again plays the beloved boxer Rocky Balboa, assuming the duties of coach this time. Michael B. Jordan plays the titular role of Creed, son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.
6) “The Hurricane” (1999) IMDb ranking 7.6 — Both a boxing drama and a legal thriller, this film reviews the real-life story of Rubin “The Hurricane” Carter. Played by Denzel Washington, the biopic delves into the wrongful conviction of the boxer and how a teenager helped free him.
5) “The Fighter” (2010) IMDb ranking 7.8 — The family drama features Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale as half-brothers who share a strained relationship with boxing. While Wahlberg’s Micky Ward struggles with getting his career back on track, Bale’s Dicky Eklund is a washed-out pro boxer who battles a cocaine addiction.
4) “Cinderella Man” (2005) IMDb ranking 8.0 — Set in the 1930s, this boxing drama stars Russell Crowe as former world heavyweight champion James Braddock. Suffering great financial loss, Braddock becomes more and more desperate to make his way to the top.
3) “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) IMDb ranking 8.1 — Directed by Clint Eastwood, this film “packs a heavy punch largely due to Hillary Swank’s turn as Maggie Fitzgerald, a waitress-turned-boxer.” The 31-year-old amateur lacks the skillset to box, but under the tutelage of her short-tempered coach (Eastwood), she sets her sights on a professional championship.
2) “Rocky” (1976) IMDb ranking 8.1 — “A crown jewel in the pantheon of Sylvester Stallone films, ‘Rocky’ has a healthy dose of drama, romance and, of course, boxing.” Rocky Balboa is easily one of the finest underdog characters in all of Hollywood. This classic is filled with “memorable moments that defined the future of its many sequels as well as numerous boxing dramas.”
1) “Raging Bull” (1980) IMDb ranking 8.2 — Some credit this as the best movie ever made. Robert De Niro’s Jake La Motta is a hot-headed champion who ruins his family life. Director Martin Scorsese doesn’t hold back in exploring the darker side of boxing.
Got any arguments over these rankings? If so, put up your dukes.