“Having an old friend for dinner ...” — that’s a line with double meaning. The new film “Bones and All” is about cannibals, an on-screen taboo that still has the power to upset viewers. For a change of menu, we decided to check out cannibal movies.

The most controversial cycle came from Italy during the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Beyond those, cannibalism has taken many different forms in movies, “sometimes played for laughs, sometimes as an allegory and often for old-fashioned scares.”

srhoades@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you