“Having an old friend for dinner ...” — that’s a line with double meaning. The new film “Bones and All” is about cannibals, an on-screen taboo that still has the power to upset viewers. For a change of menu, we decided to check out cannibal movies.
The most controversial cycle came from Italy during the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Beyond those, cannibalism has taken many different forms in movies, “sometimes played for laughs, sometimes as an allegory and often for old-fashioned scares.”
So, here’s my Top 10 list to whet your appetite:
10) “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover” (1989) — A respected film that touches on this ghastly food fetish. Upon finding out his wife’s having an affair behind his back with another restaurant regular, the hubby declares he’s going to “kill him and eat him.”
9) “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007) — Director Tim Burton and star Johnny Depp delivered the movie version of the stage play about a barber who murdered his customers and had them baked into pies, which unaware people would purchase.
8) “Soylent Green” (1973) — A discomforting science-fiction film that ironically was set in 2022, we find a world where overpopulation and pollution have led to a lack of food. So the government manufactures its own, a substance known as Soylent Green. Charlton Heston makes the horrific discovery that it’s made from people.
7) “Trouble Every Day” (2001) — Director Claire Denis is better known for art house dramas, but she also did a disturbing cannibal movie. Stars French icon Beatrice Dalle as a strange, cannibalistic woman kept locked up by her husband and Vincent Gallo as an American man obsessed with her. As one moviegoer observed, “It’s slow, arty, and not a conventional horror movie by any means.” But fans will appreciate this interesting mix of sex and violence.
6) “Parents” (1989) — Actor Bob Balaban made his directing debut with this comedic horror oddity. A 10-year-old boy named Michael is convinced that his parents are cannibals. For much of the movie, the audience is unsure whether or not mom and dad — played by Mary Beth Hurt and Randy Quaid — are really the monsters Michael imagines them to be.
5) “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), “Hannibal” (2001) — Anthony Hopkins (as serial killer Hannibal “The Cannibal” Lecter) “taught us that the killer’s mind is not to be probed, nor is the cannibal’s meal to be interrupted.”
4) “The Hills Have Eyes” (2006) — Families that slay together, stay together. This remake improves on Wes Craven’s 1977 original, the horrific story of a family of mountain-dwelling cannibal mutants who prey on innocent travelers.
3) “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974) — Another “family” story, director Tobe Hooper give us a horror film loosely based on murderer Ed Gein, who traps and tortures a group of traveling friends just in time for supper. The most horrifying family member was chainsaw-wielding Leatherface.
2) “Raw” (2016) — There’s a lot more to this French film than just gory shocks. Directed by Julia Ducournau, it’s a coming-of-age story about a lifelong vegetarian named Justine (Garance Marillier) who starts to experience cannibalistic urges after starting veterinary school.
1) “Cannibal Holocaust” (1980) —Italian director Ruggero Deodato’s defining work, it gives us so-called “found footage” left in the jungle by documentary filmmakers who have been eaten by cannibals. Incredibly hard to watch, it is unquestionably the “best” and most notorious of this subgenre.
One film that didn’t make the list is “Cannibal” (1981), far from the best of the Italian cannibal movies, but certainly the most shocking. Also deserving mention are “We Are What We Are” (2010) and “Ravenous” (1999).
Hmm. Maybe you will enjoy reading this list with some fava beans and a nice chianti?