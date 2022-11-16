With Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper receiving another accolade this week (Key West Film Festival’s Gold Key Award), I thought it was a good time to acknowledge some of his movies, my Top 10 favorites.
Surprising how many were based on true stories.
10) “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019) — TV’s Mr. Rogers (Tom Hanks) helps patch a rift between a journalist (Matthew Rhys) and his estranged father (Chris Cooper).
9) “The Bourne Identity” (2002) — Matt Damon launches the Jason Bourne franchise as a spy with amnesia. Cooper co-stars as his handler.
8) “October Sky” (1999) — The true story of Homer Hickman (Jake Gyllenhaal), a West Virginia teen who aspires to build rockets after the Soviets launch Sputnik. But his father (Cooper) wants him to give up this foolishness and work in the coal mines.
7) “Breach (2007) — Cooper gives an outstanding performance as Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent who sells secrets to the Soviets. In this true story, his assistant (Ryan Phillippe) gets suspicious, leading to his downfall.
6) “Capote” (2005) — When the famous writer (Philip Seymour Hoffman) goes to Kansas to research his book “In Cold Blood,” he runs up against Alvin Dewey (Cooper), a detective investigating the brutal murder.
5) “Matewan” (1987) — Cooper’s first movie, the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with director John Sayles. In this true story about a 1920 coal miner’s strike in West Virginia, Cooper plays Joel Kenehan, a labor union organizer who helps workers stand up to the mining company.
4) “Seabiscuit” (2003) — The true story of a famous racehorse. Tobey Maguire is the jockey; Jeff Bridges is the owner; and Cooper shines as the trainer.
3) “American Beauty” (1999) — In this suburban satire, Kevin Spacey plays a magazine exec who falls in love with his daughter’s best friend. Cooper is the homophobic, retired Marine who lives next door.
2) “Adaptation” (2002) — The one that gave Cooper an Academy Award. Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Nicholas Cage) tries to craft a script about a New Yorker writer (Meryl Streep) and a charismatic orchid thief (Cooper).
1) “Lone Star” (1996) — In this John Sayles classic, Cooper stars as a small-town sheriff trying to solve a long-ago murder that he thinks his father (Kris Kristofferson) may have had a hand in.
Others? “August: Osage County” (2013), “Little Women” (2019), “Syriana” (2005), and “The Town” (2010) deserve to be on my list, but I ran out of numbers.
A journalist friend suggested “The Kingdom” (2007); a literary acquaintance offered up “Coming Through the Rye”; a comic book pal remembered he did an uncredited turn in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014). And everybody loved Chris Cooper in the TV mini-series “Lonesome Dove.”