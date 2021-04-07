The new blockbuster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” got me thinking back to those frightening kaiju monster movies of the past. I traumatized my younger brother by dragging him to see “Rodan, The Flying Monster.” He screamed and ran to the safety of the theater lobby, while I sat there on the edge of my sagging seat watching Rodan to his very last flicker on the big silver screen.
Yes, I was hooked on those Japanese horror films that usually resulted in Tokyo getting stomped to a pancake by some radioactive monster run amok.
Here are my Top 10 favs:
10) “Rodan” (1965) — After being freed by a mining disaster, a pterodactyl-like creature takes to the sky to terrorize Japan. The second kaiju created by Toho after the studio’s success with “Godzilla,” Rodan quickly became a fan-favorite.
9) “Ghidorah: The Three-Headed Monster” (1964) — In addition to the title creature (a three-headed dragon), this kaiju flick featured an array of strange beasts that included Godzilla, Mothra and Rodan.
8) “Mothra” (1961) — With a storyline reminiscent of “King Kong,” an unscrupulous man leads an expedition to a remote island teaming with strange life forms, but instead of finding a giant ape he encounters two tiny singing women who awaken the island’s god-protector, a humongous moth-like creature. Uh-oh.
7) “Reptilicus” (1961) — Something like a winged T-Rex, this giant lizard was the Dutch answer to “Godzilla.” Two versions were filmed, with the one distributed by AIP in America being a typical atomic-era sci-fi creature feature.
6) “Gorgo” (1961) — Here, a 65-foot-tall dinosaur-like creature is awakened by an underwater volcanic eruption only to be captured by hunters who sell him to a London circus. The shocker comes when we discover that Gorgo is merely an infant when his 200-foot-tall mother Ogra comes looking for him, destroying everything in her path. Rather than using the stop-motion techniques of Ray Harryhausen and Willis O’Brien, Gorgo and his mother are portrayed by people in rubber costumes.
5) “Gamera, The Giant Monster” (1965) — Think: giant flying turtle. Created to compete with Godzilla, this monster was billed as a “friend to all children.” However, that didn’t stop him from wreaking havoc.
4) “Destroy All Monsters” (1968) — Aliens take over the minds of all the creatures living on Monster Island and order them to overturn civilization. Eventually, the kaiju escape the aliens’ control and help humanity defeat the invaders. But not before we see Rodan toppling Moscow, Mothra swooping down on Beijing, Gorosaurus attacking Paris, Manda crushing London and Godzilla himself flattening the skyline of New York City.
3) “The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms” (1953) — One of the greatest creations of stop-motion animator Ray Harryhausen, this beast was one of the first atomic monsters and inspired a legion of other radioactive beasts, including Godzilla who debuted a year later.
2) “Gojira” (1954) — Released in the U.S. as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” this is a wonderfully gloomy, intense movie that starred Raymond Burr (TV’s “Perry Mason”) in heavily re-edited Americanized version. Coming less than a decade after the atomic bombs fell on Japan, the film’s radioactive monster was considered a metaphor for the uncontrollable destruction that nuclear weapons can bring.
10) “King Kong” (1933) — Technically not a kaiju movie, this incredibly influential film was certainly the precursor to the kaiju genre. The stop-motion cinematography was handled by Willis O’Brien (who would train his successor Ray Harryhausen). It was also the granddaddy of the big FX blockbuster and a major pop-culture touchstone.
You’ll notice I’ve excluded modern-day kaiju clones like “Pacific Rim” or “Cloverfield.” Even “The Host” and the recent spate of “Godzilla” reboots.
Nonetheless, I wish I could have included “Yog: Monster from Space” aka “Gezora, Ganimes, and Kamoebas: Decisive Battle! Giant Monsters of the South Seas.” Or “Gappa: The Triphibian Monster,” which was pretty much a rip-off of “Gorgo.”
Do you have any favorite kaiju films that kept you from sleeping at night?