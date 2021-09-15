Clint Eastwood is legendary for his westerns. Starting with his TV role as Rowdy Yates on “Rawhide” to his “The Man with No Name” trilogy to redefining westerns with “Unforgiven,” he has left his imprint on the cowboy genre.
But what are his best one?
10) “Joe Kidd” (1972) — A former bounty hunter (Eastwood) gets mixed up in a dispute between peasants and a wealthy landowner. One of the weaker westerns, Eastwood and Robert Duvall make worthy adversaries.
9) “Hang ‘Em High” (1968) — A new marshal (Eastwood) tracks down the gang that tried to lynch him. Eastwood at his most vulnerable.
8) “Two Mules for Sister Sara” (1970) — A taciturn drifter (Eastwood) rescues a wayward nun on his travels and allows her to tag along. Kind of a comedy co-starring Shirley MacLaine.
7) “Pale Rider” (1985) — A mysterious character known as The Preacher (Eastwood) comes to the rescue of a small mining community. Unusual with its blend of religious and supernatural themes.
6) “High Planes Drifter” (1973) — Here, The Stranger (Eastwood) aims to punish the residents of a small mining town for a past misdeed. It’s similar to “Pale Rider” with its supernatural overtones.
5) “The Outlaw Josey Wales” (1976) — An outlaw (Eastwood) sets out on a quest to avenge the murder of his family. Lots of great action sequences in this post-Civil War revenge tale.
4) “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964) — The Man with No Name (Eastwood) effortlessly plays rivals off against each other for his own benefit. This first entry in his spaghetti western trilogy made him a star.
3) “For a Few Dollars More” (1965) — Ol’ steely-eyed Clint was hitting his stride with this second in The Man With No Name trilogy. A bounty hunter (Eastwood) faces stiff competition from a rival bounty hunter (Lee Van Cleef) after the same gang.
2) “Unforgiven” (1992) — Establishing Eastwood as an important director, he also starred in this story of a former outlaw who gets drawn back into his old ways. Redefining westerns, it explores the question of “what it means to be redeemed and whether or not such a thing is even possible.”
1) “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” (1966) — In this third entry in The Man With No Name trilogy, three gunfighters (Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach) race to discover hidden Civil War gold buried in an isolated cemetery. The final shootout at the end of the film is a piece of cinematic history.
With more than 20 westerns to Eastwood’s credit — kinda like notches on a gun handle — which are your favorites?