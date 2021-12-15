My movie pal Sheldon Davidson and I were talking about those Saturday morning Westerns that were a big part of our long-ago childhood. Often such a discussion evolves into a game of “Can you name Gene Autry’s horse?” and such. (It was Champion.)
But this conversation delved into all those sidekicks who rode alongside those cowboy heroes. Sheldon took it one step farther and composed a list of his favorites.
Here it is:
10) Robert “Bobby” Blake was “Little Beaver” to both Wild Bill Elliott and Allan Lane in their 1940s Red Ryder westerns. Everybody loved his well-known line: “You betch-um, Red Ryder.” Blake, whose real name is Michael Gubitosi, was one of the “Our Gang” kids at MGM and in later life, the star of the “Baretta” television detective show.
9) Leo Carrillo was the trail partner Pancho to Duncan Renaldo who starred as the Cisco Kid in several films. He later continued the portrayal when he teamed again with Renaldo in the television series. Who can forget: “Oh, Pancho; Oh, Cisco.” Pancho’s palomino was named Loco. Before he rode the dusty trails as “Pancho,” Carrillo was at Universal in a batch of oaters and adventure films that teamed him up with Dick Foran and Andy Devine.
8) Max Terhune was a sidekick to Gene Autry in 1936, and then became the comedy ventriloquist, “Lullaby” in the “Three Mesquiteers’ westerns. Terhune appeared in 21 consecutive Mesquiteers adventures and then he was out of the trio and gone from Republic. A few years later, he appeared in the Range Busters series. Terhune appeared in all 24 of those films that were released by Monogram during 1940-1943. In the late 1940s, he worked with Johnny Mack Brown, also at Monogram.
7) Russell “Lucky’ Hayden is best known for being Hopalong Cassidy’s trail pal in the extremely popular Cassidy films of the late 1930s. It was Hoppy (William Boyd), California (Andy Clyde), and Lucky. Hayden then went on to co-star with Charles Starrett at Columbia and then moved to his own starring series at Columbia and then some other western and serial film work as the B Western film era faded.
6) Chris-Pin Martin became unfairly stereotyped in roles in which he was bumbling or slow, of Mexican heritage, and spoke in broken English. He appeared in over 100 sound era films and that includes 56 westerns and one serial. His most remembered western film role was as sidekick “Gordito” and “Pancho” in nine of the Cisco Kid films. He also had a prominent role as the stagecoach way station proprietor in the John Wayne movie, “Stagecoach.”
5) Raymond Hatton began his Hollywood work around 1917 and was still working in TV and movies into the 1960s. Hatton partnered with Johnny Mack Brown during their long run of oaters for Monogram Pictures in the 1940s. He was also a member of the trio of cowboys featured in the westerns featuring the Rough Riders and the Three Mesquiteers. Hatton was in over 200 silent and sound films.
4) The Three “Slims” – Sidekick Lloyd “Arkansas Slim” Andrews rode on his mule Josephine in a number of Tex Ritter movies. Andrews also did helper duties briefly with Don “Red” Barry in the early 1940s at Republic. Then there was George “Slim” Summerville. He only appeared in about a dozen B Westerns and one serial. Of course, the most well-known “Slim” was “Slim” Pickens (real name: Louis Bert Lindley Jr.). Pickens was the screen pal to Republic singing cowboy Rex Allen in about a dozen films. He’s probably best remembered for his role in “Blazing Saddles” as well as the Air Force pilot who rides the bomb down in “Dr. Strangelove.”
3) Alfred “Fuzzy” St. John started at the Mack Sennett studio where his uncle, Fatty Arbuckle, was working. By the mid 1930s, St. John began specializing in cowboy sidekick roles, portraying a character that ultimately would be fine tuned into the screen persona that endeared him to so many western movie fans. During the 1930s, Fuzzy was the trail pal to singing cowboy Fred Scott, Jack Randall, Rex Bell, and Tom Tyler. In the 1940s, he became the sidekick to Bob Steele (Billy the Kid), George Houston (Lone Rider), Bob Livingston (Lone Rider) and Buster Crabbe (Billy the Kid/Billy Carson). He made 36 westerns with Crabbe.
2) Lester Alvin “Smiley” Burnette — Beginning in the late 1930s, Smiley did sidekick duties at Republic Pictures with Eddie Dew, Sunset Carson and Bob Livingston, and he even appeared in about a half dozen films with Roy Rogers. Burnette ‘s credits at Republic Pictures number about 75 films and most are B Westerns. After leaving Republic, Smiley became the sidekick to Charles “Durango Kid” Starrett at Columbia, and that pairing resulted in 50+ films. A year after the Starrett series was over, Smiley teamed with Gene Autry for his final six films, all of which were 1953 Columbia releases.
1) The most famous and the biggest box-office sidekick star was, of course, George “Gabby” Hayes. He began as a minor player in silent movies but when sound films arrived, he began doing bit and character parts, including a variety of roles as a baddie, father of the heroine, et al. in 1930s vintage sagebrush yarns with John Wayne, Bob Steele, Rex Bell, and others. In some jobs, he was clean-shaven, while in others, he was a bearded, tobacco-chewing codger. You must remember some of his famous lines: “Yer durn tootin’,” “Durn persnickety female,” “Young whipper snapper,” and “Yessiree Bob.” He played a variety of parts in 22 Hopalong Cassidy movies. Then, Hayes switched to Republic Pictures and made 41 movies with Roy Rogers.
How many of those cowboy sidekicks did you recognize, buckaroo?