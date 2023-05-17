Some movies are hard to watch. They depict uncomfortable truths, or scenes so graphic we want to turn away our eyes.
My son spent most of “Jaws” lingering in the restroom. My brother hid in the lobby during a showing of “Rodan the Flying Monster.” I squirmed throughout “Cannibal Holocaust.”
Here are 10 movies that contain difficult-to-watch scenes. How many have you seen?
10) “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974): The first time I saw this horror flick, I shut my eyes through much of it, the psychological tension causing my nerves to tingle. On future viewing, I decided one of the hardest-to-watch scenes is the dinner party, where the Last Girl Standing is forced to join skin-wearing ghouls who are dining on questionable meat.
9) “Donnie Brasco” (1997): The producer of this film screened it for me. I was taken aback at the scene where the undercover cop sawed dead bodies while blood splattered his face.
8) “Raw” (2016): One of the main characters passes out when she accidentally cuts off her finger and her sister begins to eat it.
7) “City of God” (2002): A drug dealer decides to teach some kids a lesson. When he fires a bullet into a child’s foot, you can’t help but jump.
6) “Saving Private Ryan” (1998): The opening scene on the beach is horrifying in its realism, but Steven Spielberg makes it up close and personal later on when a soldier fights with an enemy for a knife. It’s hard to witness.
5) “Oldboy” (2003): You can’t quite turn away as a man cuts off his own tongue.
4) “The Human Centipede” (2010): A doctor kidnaps tourists to use their body parts to create a monster. The traumatizing scene shows the aftermath of the surgery — a newborn creature that will turn the stomach.
3) “The Accused” (1988): Although mainly a courtroom drama, the flashback to Jodie Foster being sexually attacked on a pool table is shocking.
2) “Deliverance” (1972): You know the scene I have in mind, where Ned Beatty is sodomized by a gang of rednecks. Makes you think twice about your next canoe trek.
1) “Un Chien Andalou” (1929): This short film by Salvador Dali and Luis Brunel defies you not to flinch as you watch the opening scene, a razor slicing a woman’s eyeball.
Others?
You might cite the sledgehammer scene in “Misery” (1990), or the unsavory scenes in “120 Days of Sodom” (1975), or the deliberate racism in “Bulworth” (1998), or the violence in “Eastern Promises” (2007), or the pulled teeth in “Bug” (2006).
Any other movies that made you want to hide your eyes?