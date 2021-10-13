This week we’re looking at documentaries. We know Michael Moore holds the record for the largest box offices in this rarely profitable film genre. Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11” heads up the list with a lifetime gross of $119,194,771.
But forget money. What are the Top 10 essential documentaries that you should see? We turned to obsessive glazomaniac and film maven Rob Hill for his list:
10) “Harlan County USA” (1976) — Directed by Barbara Kopple. A look at the 1973 Brookside Strike in which 180 Kentucky coal miners were refused contracts after joining their union. My college roommate was from Harlan, so I’ve heard a lot about this hillbilly haven.
9) “The Times of Harvey Milk” (1984) — Directed by Rob Epstein. An examination of the murder of San Francisco’s first openly gay politician. I knew Milk’s close friend Gilbert Baker, who created the Rainbow Flag.
8) “Anvil! The Story of Anvil” (2008) — Directed by Sacha Gervasi. This real-life Spinal Tap is a tribute to a Canadian heavy metal band who never made it big.
7) “Taxi to the Dark Side” (2007) — Directed by Alex Gibney. This examination of the USA’s position on torture won an Academy Award.
6) “Man on Wire” (2008) — Directed by James Marsh. A close-up of French high-wire artist Philippe Petit’s walk between New York City’s Twin Towers. I have interviewed Phillip twice and watched him balance on a rope. He’s the real sure-footed deal!
5) “This Is Not a Film” (2012) — Directed by Jafar Panahi and Mojtaba Mirtahmasb. While under house arrest for creating “propaganda against the regime,” Iranian filmmaker Panahi clandestinely documented his struggle with a cellphone.
4) “The Thin Blue Line” (1988) — Directed by Errol Morris. A classic. While investigating the death of a Dallas police officer, the filmmaker uncovered evidence that exonerated the man convicted of the murder.
3) “The Interrupters” (2011) — Directed by Steve James. A look at three reformed thugs who now defuse violence in inner-city communities.
2) “The Sorrow and the Pity” (1969) — Directed by Marcel Ophüls. Not an easy watch, this four-hour film examines France’s collaboration with Nazi Germany.
1) “Gates of Heaven” (1978) — Another one directed by Errol Morris. This masterful documentarian makes a California pet cemetery into a surprisingly fascinating subject. Director Werner Herzog actually ate his shoe after betting Morris this doc would never be shown.