Top 10 Don Cheadle movies

After watching “No Sudden Move” this week, I gained a new appreciation for star Don Cheadle. Not that I haven’t enjoyed his past performances. But this called for a new appraisal.
So I took the time to go through them and pick out my favorite Top 10:
10) “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) — George Clooney and Brad Pitt recruit some guys for a clever casino heist. Cheadle is the explosives expert.
9) “Reign Over Me” (2007) — Adam Sandler gets serious as a man devastated by the loss of family in 9/11; Cheadle is his old college roommate, who may just be his savior.
8) “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) — In this superhero saga about a rift between Captain America and Iron Man, Cheadle reprises his armored appearance as the Avenger known as War Machine.
7) “Boogie Nights” (1997) — Cheadle plays a porn star who wants to open a stereo shop. But Mark Wahlberg has the “bigger” role.
6) “Devil in a Blue Dress” (1995) — Denzel Washington stars as a private eye named Easy Rawlings in this neo-noir based on the books by Walter Mosely. Cheadle plays his sidekick Mouse.
5) “The Guard” (2011) — Cheadle co-stars with Brendan Gleeson in this Irish buddy cop comedy. He makes a good FBI agent in this fish-out-of-water story.
4) “Traffic” (2000) — Despite three different storylines and a large cast, Cheadle stands out in this drama about the dangerous world of drug trafficking.
3) “Out of Sight” (1998) — Cheadle plays a vicious Detroit criminal who gets in the way of a flirtation between a bank robber and a U.S. Marshal — George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, natch.
2) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) — As a former Marvel exec, how could I not give a nod to Cheadle’s return as one of the Avengers facing off against world-destroying Thanos?
1) “Hotel Rwanda” (2004) — Don Cheadle is front and center as a hotel manager in war-torn Rwanda who puts his job — and life — on the line to help victims of genocide.
In some of these films, Cheadle has the lead role; in others a bit part. But he stretches his acting muscles well in each of these gems. Did I overlook one that made you take notice when Don Cheadle was on-screen?