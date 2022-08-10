Recently, re-watching the Julie Andrews comedy “Victor/Victoria” (1982) sparked my search for other films with a drag theme.
Aside from “Charlie’s Aunt” (1930) and Barbra Streisand’s “Yentl” (1983), there were more than I thought. And I’m not just talking about Marlene Dietrich wearing a tuxedo in “Blue Angel” (1930).
To compile this list, we turned to the British Film Institute. We all know Brits can be kinky, right?
10) “Viktor und Viktoria” (1933), “First a Girl” (1935) — The original version was made before the Nazi party came to power and such risqué films were verboten. The second outing was a British production. The 1982 Julie Andrews comedy had the same general plot.
9) “Sylvia Scarlett” (1935) — Katherine Hepburn plays the daughter of an embezzler (Edmund Guinn) who disguises herself as a man to team up with a con man (Cary Grant).
8) “Yiddle with His Fiddle” (1936) — Long before Streisand donned male garb and earned a best director Golden Globe for “Yentl,” Molly Picon starred as Itke, a musician who disguises herself as a boy (Yidl).
7) “Some Like It Hot” (1959) — In this Billy Wilder farce, two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon) disguise themselves as women to avoid gangsters. They’re joined on the run by a beautiful singer (Marilyn Monroe) who is tired of always getting “the fuzzy end of the lollipop.”
6) “An Actor’s Revenge” (1963) — An actor in a Kabuki troupe (Kazo Hasegawa) who specializes in female roles, robs people on the side.
5) “Goodbye Gemini” (1970) — Two twins (Judy Geeson and Martin Potter) have an unnatural relationship. The brother has a sexual encounter with two drag queens (Ricky Renée and Barry Scott), an act which leads to murder.
4) “Polyester” (1981) — A housewife (Divine) is offered the chance to escape her miserable home life when she meets the dashing Todd Tomorrow (Tab Hunter). This John Waters film was presented in Odorama — scratch-and-sniff cards that allowed audiences to smell the scents of gasoline, glue and flatulence.
3) “Tootsie” (1982) — An actor (Dustin Hoffman) pretends to be a woman in order to win a role on daytime TV,
2) “Paris Is Burning” (1990) — This documentary captures the New York ball subculture, where LGBT people stomp or dance in costume for trophies and crowd approval.
1) “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (1994) — This comedy features three actors best known for uber-masculine roles (Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce) as drag queens on a journey across the Australian outback.
There are more:
Arthur Lucan played the title character in over a dozen “Old Mother Riley” features. Greta Garbo gave one of her best performances as “Queen Christina” (1933), who pretends to be male to get more freedom. And, of course, the cross-dressing Rosalind in Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” has been performed by a series of females, such as Elisabeth Bergner in the 1933 version.
But what about my favorite — “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995) with Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo? My wife once met the coach who taught Swayze how to act gay. She didn’t recognize him when he later turned up in full drag. He was that good in making a physical transformation.