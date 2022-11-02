Who would have predicted that the brawny part-Samoan wrestler known as The Rock would become the biggest movie star in the world? But here he is: master of action films, king of comedies, maestro of children’s fare, you name it. Put Dwayne Johnson’s name on the marquee and moviegoers show up.
With his new foray into superhero blockbusters (“Black Adam”), we thought it was time to take a look sat his Top 10 (so far) movies. We used Rotten Tomato scores for the ranking (roughly).
10) “The Rundown” (2003) — Rotten Tomato: 69%. Critics called it “A Great Action Movie,” but this run-of-the-mill story about a bounty hunter who doesn’t like to use a gun is most notable for the great chemistry between The Rock and goofball Sean William Scott.
9) “Central Intelligence” (2015) — Rotten Tomato: 71%. Another buddy movie, this time with Kevin Hart. A former fat kid, Dwayne shows up for his high school reunion where he recruits Hart to help him with a CIA assignment. Gunfights and spy stuff follow.
8) “Fast and Furious 6” (2013) — Rotten Tomato: 70%. The Rock pits himself against Vin Diesel when he joins this fast-cars franchise.
7) “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019) — Rotten Tomato: 71%. A result of Dwayne’s team-up with Kevin Hart is the Jumanji series, a journey into an adventurous game world.
6) “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) — Rotten Tomato: 76%. First in the new reboot, Dwayne and Kevin transport themselves into a game to great acclaim.
5) “Fast Five” (2011) — Rotten Tomato: 78%. Dwayne Johnson injected new fuel into this fast-driving series as a federal agent on Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s trail.
4) “The Other Guys” (2010) — Rotten Tomato: 78%. In this parody of cop-buddy movies, Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg pair up to good effect. Yes, Dwayne Johnson is in the cast.
3) “Furious 7” (2015) — Rotten Tomato: 81%. Dwayne returns as the slick fed who helps Vin Diesel defeat an old enemy.
2) “Fighting With My Family” (2019) — Rotten Tomato: 93%. A member of a wrestling family, Page (Florence Pugh) gets a shot at joining WWE. Yep, The Rock is on hand too.
1) “Moana” (2016) — Rotten Tomato: 95%. Children rejoice! Dwayne Johnson provides the voice of the once-mighty demigod Maui in this Disney animation.
Sorry, Dwayne Johnson’s “Tooth Fairy” didn’t make the list. But seeing The Rock in a tutu is worth the price of admission.