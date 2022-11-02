Who would have predicted that the brawny part-Samoan wrestler known as The Rock would become the biggest movie star in the world? But here he is: master of action films, king of comedies, maestro of children’s fare, you name it. Put Dwayne Johnson’s name on the marquee and moviegoers show up.

With his new foray into superhero blockbusters (“Black Adam”), we thought it was time to take a look sat his Top 10 (so far) movies. We used Rotten Tomato scores for the ranking (roughly).

srhoades@aol.com