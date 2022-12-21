Top 10 elf movies

Recently, we gave you a list of the Top 10 movie Santas. So just in time for Christmas, we’re matching that with a look at the Top 10 movie elves.
We’ve made a list and checked it twice. Here’s what we came up with:
10) Hermey in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964) — Here is everyone’s favorite reindeer Rudolph (voiced by Billie Mae Richards) and his best friend Hermey the Elf (Paul Soles). Although misfits, both are unique in their own special way.
9) Ian and Barley in “Onward” (2020) — In this Pixar animation, teenage elf Ian (Tom Holland) never got to meet his father, who died before he was born. But on his 16th birthday, his mother gifts him and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt) a “visitation spell” that can bring his father back from the dead for a single day. It’s more heartwarming than it sounds.
8) Willie in “Fred Claus” (2007) — Santa’s brother Fred (Vince Vaughn) befriends head elf Willie (John Michael Higgins) and helps him hook up with Charlene (Elizabeth Banks).
7) Jen and Kira in “The Dark Crystal” (1982) — Jim Henson’s puppet story follows two elves (Stephen Garlick and Lisa Maxwell) as they try to save their world from the evil Skeksis. Their epic quest is to return a lost shard to the dark crystal with the hopes of restoring balance to the universe.
6) Dobby in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” (2002, 2010) — Dobby (voiced by Toby Jones) is a shabby house-elf enslaved to work for a family until he is set free by being gifted with an article of clothing. Harry eventually comes through with a gift.
5) The elves in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (2001, 2002, 2003) and “The Hobbit” movies (2012, 2013, 2014) — In J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle Earth, elves are fashionable, clean and always well-groomed with flawless hair, even right after a battle.
4) Slannen in “Ella Enchanted”(2004) — This is a reimagining of the Cinderella story. Ella (Anne Hathaway) comes to befriend the oppressed elves and giants of the land on her way to undoing a curse put upon her by a fairy godmother. One of these elves (Aiden McArdle) wants nothing more than to be a lawyer.
3) Patch in “Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985) — Santa (played by David Huddleston) must save one of his elves (Dudley Moore) who has been exploited by an unscrupulous toy company executive.
2) Marcus in “Bad Santa” and “Bad Santa 2” (2003, 2016) — Willie T. Soke (Billy Bob Thornton) is a thief posing as a department store Santa. He and his sidekick (Tony Cox) plan to rob the place but Santa and his rowdy elf wind up saving the day, uh, make that Christmas Eve. And they do it again 13 years later.
1) Buddy the Elf in “Elf” (2003) — This list just wouldn’t be complete without everybody’s favorite Christmas elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell). After accidentally crawling into Santa’s sleigh as a baby, Buddy is raised among the elves. After discovering that he is actually human, Buddy travels to New York City to meet his real father and shenanigans soon ensue.
No, we didn’t include those evil elves in “Elves” (1989) or those masked minions in “Krampus” (2013 et al.). Marcus in “Bad Santa” is as naughty as we get during the holidays.